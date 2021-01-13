Cornish Metals Announces Intention to Float on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and an Equity Raise of Up to £5 Million to Advance the United Downs Copper-Tin Project
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its
intention to apply for admission of its common shares (the "Common Shares") to trading on the Alternative Investment Market ("AIM") of the London Stock Exchange ("Admission"). Concurrently with
Admission, and subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”), the Company is proposing to raise £5 million by way of private
placement of new Common Shares (the “Fundraising”) to advance the United Downs copper-tin project (“United Downs” or the “Project”). The Company expects that Admission will become effective in
February 2021. The Company's Common Shares will continue to be listed and trade on the TSX-V in Canada.
Richard Williams, CEO of Cornish Metals, stated, “I am delighted to share our decision to bring Cornish Metals to the London market. This is an opportunity for us to partner with investors from the United Kingdom, to work towards becoming a domestic supplier of technology metals fundamental to the world of e-vehicles, battery technology, renewable energy, 5G internet, computing, data storage, robotics, etc.”
“United Downs is one of the most exciting exploration projects in the country. The commencement of a drilling programme will mark the start of a strategy to create a mining company with a Cornwall focus. There is an opportunity for Cornish Metals to become a domestic source of metals to the UK’s high-tech sector, where copper, tin and lithium are important.”
“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome both SP Angel and Hannam & Partners to the team, and I would also like to thank our existing shareholders for providing us with the support to reach this milestone."
The Company’s core projects are the United Downs underground copper-tin exploration project and the South Crofty tin project (“South Crofty”) in Cornwall, United Kingdom. Subject to completion of the AIM listing and funding, the Company’s plan is to conduct an 8,000m drill programme at United Downs to define the resource potential over a 1,000m+ strike length of the main target zone.
Key Points
-
The Company holds extensive mineral rights in a highly prospective historic mining region in the United Kingdom
- Mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares (“ha”) throughout Cornwall, covering many past producing mines including South Crofty and the United Downs group of mines.
-
The United Downs Project is a near surface, high-grade copper-tin discovery, surrounded by past producing mines
