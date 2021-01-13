Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 was a huge year for online sportsbooks, and 2021 might just go down as the most important year in the industry's history. Over the course of the last year, we saw sports betting legalization in key US states, as well as several European markets. This is happening as consumer adoption of online sports betting is accelerating amid a growing demand for at-home entertainment. Heading into 2021, the online sports betting industry has a broader reach and a larger user base than ever before, all as major league sports are returning to action. Major legislative breakthroughs in key markets are expected to continue into 2021, and companies like Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV:BRAG) (OTCQX:BRGGF), DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) are seizing the opportunities that are already here.

Bragg Gaming Group Partnering With Sportsbooks in New Markets