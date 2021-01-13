 

Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.01.2021   

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 was a huge year for online sportsbooks, and 2021 might just go down as the most important year in the industry's history. Over the course of the last year, we saw sports betting legalization in key US states, as well as several European markets. This is happening as consumer adoption of online sports betting is accelerating amid a growing demand for at-home entertainment. Heading into 2021, the online sports betting industry has a broader reach and a larger user base than ever before, all as major league sports are returning to action. Major legislative breakthroughs in key markets are expected to continue into 2021, and companies like Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV:BRAG) (OTCQX:BRGGF), DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) are seizing the opportunities that are already here.

Bragg Gaming Group Partnering With Sportsbooks in New Markets

Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV:BRAG) (OTCQX:BRGGF) is an industry-leading provider of technology for online casino and sportsbook operators. As sports betting expands into new markets in 2021, few companies are going to see greater opportunities than Bragg. The company's ORYX Gaming platform provides licensed operators with everything they need to get an online sportsbook or online casino up and running, including sportsbook, lottery, marketing, and operational services, all in one omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platform. As new sportsbook operators look to move into newly opened online betting markets in time to capitalize on the excitement generated by major leagues returning to play, Bragg Gaming Group is ready to get these companies started.

On January 5, Bragg Gaming Group announced the company's latest sports betting partnership. Through its ORYX Gaming Subsidiary, Bragg has partnered with Dutch casino operator JVH gaming & entertainment group and global sports betting provider Kambi Group to integrate ORYX's technology with Kambi's sportsbook and take JVH's business online for the first time. This deal marks Bragg's first move into the Netherlands' online betting market at a time when the company is rapidly expanding its reach into new markets all over the world with partnerships like this one.

