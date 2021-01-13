Why Multiple Reports Conclude 2020 was "The Year Of Streaming"

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

Very quickly, last February 2020, after the term "social distancing" acquired worldwide household recognition, 'binging' and 'streaming' also became every day terms. By March alone, the numbers indicated that we quickly experienced a 30.7% increase in streaming sessions, one month 'in' to the pandemic. It has continued to rise, month by month since then. The global pandemic has permanently transformed both streaming behavior and social media. A report by Apptopia and Braze looked at all the major streaming services and apps and came up with an intriguing nugget. Of course all the 'usual suspects' had increased usage and revenues, but YouTube stood out… for a specific reason. In their report they say that YouTube Kids is the most used streaming app, even more than You Tube itself. The report said: "We Can't Get Enough YouTube . While new competitors can carve out success, the financial side of the mobile streaming market is still ruled by YouTube. One of the first in the game, YouTube remains a world leader in revenue generation via mobile. Like a Kid in an App Store .YouTube kids is a time-passing, educating, give-me-a-break savior for parents. Whether on a smartphone or table, parents are putting YouTube kids on for their children and letting them soak it in for long periods of time."

People are spending most of their time indoors during the global pandemic and much of their time is spent on digital platforms. Though YouTube Kids is not the most downloaded app of 2020 but among all other prominent video streaming apps, this is where users are spending most of their time. No exact figures were mentioned in the report but it showed that YouTube Kids was watched more than all other 34 analyzed services like Netflix, Twitch, Amazon's Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+ and even YouTube, the parent app.