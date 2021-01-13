 

Why Multiple Reports Conclude 2020 was "The Year Of Streaming"

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 14:55  |  71   |   |   

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Very quickly, last February 2020, after the term "social distancing" acquired worldwide household recognition, 'binging' and 'streaming' also became every day terms. By March alone, the numbers indicated that we quickly experienced a 30.7% increase in streaming sessions, one month 'in' to the pandemic. It has continued to rise, month by month since then. The global pandemic has permanently transformed both streaming behavior and social media. A report by Apptopia and Braze looked at all the major streaming services and apps and came up with an intriguing nugget. Of course all the 'usual suspects' had increased usage and revenues, but YouTube stood out… for a specific reason. In their report they say that YouTube Kids is the most used streaming app, even more than You Tube itself. The report said: "We Can't Get Enough YouTube . While new competitors can carve out success, the financial side of the mobile streaming market is still ruled by YouTube. One of the first in the game, YouTube remains a world leader in revenue generation via mobile. Like a Kid in an App Store .YouTube kids is a time-passing, educating, give-me-a-break savior for parents. Whether on a smartphone or table, parents are putting YouTube kids on for their children and letting them soak it in for long periods of time."   Active Companies in the markets today include Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA).

People are spending most of their time indoors during the global pandemic and much of their time is spent on digital platforms. Though YouTube Kids is not the most downloaded app of 2020 but among all other prominent video streaming apps, this is where users are spending most of their time.   No exact figures were mentioned in the report but it showed that YouTube Kids was watched more than all other 34 analyzed services like Netflix, Twitch, Amazon's Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+ and even YouTube, the parent app. 

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Why Multiple Reports Conclude 2020 was "The Year Of Streaming" FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Very quickly, last February 2020, after the term "social distancing" acquired worldwide household recognition, 'binging' and 'streaming' also became every day …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Infosys to Onboard Award-Winning Experience Design Agency, Carter Digital
Hyundai Motor Company Teases First Image of IONIQ 5
Ortho's VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test for Accurate, Mass-Scale COVID-19 Testing is the First ...
Hanmi presents solution package strategy to potentially overcome COVID-19 at the 39th JP Morgan ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reimagined for 2021 to help set agenda for green recovery from ...
SoftBank's SVF Investment Corp. Announces Closing of $603,750,000 Initial Public Offering
China Patent Office upholds the validity of REC Group's patent against Hanwha Q Cells
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Appear Inc. to launch World's First Lightest 5G Smartphone with Graphene Battery
Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy AG sign multi-million pound deal and joint development agreement for ...
Mercado Bitcoin teams up with Moss and leads the way in offsetting carbon emissions with Blockchain
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments