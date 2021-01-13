Accenture Federal Services Wins USPTO Contract to Support and Modernize Financial Management Systems

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been awarded a $50 million contract by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Under the five-year, blanket purchase agreement (BPA), AFS will operate, maintain and modernize the agency’s financial management systems for the Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO).

Rasha Nahas, managing director and the U.S. Department of Commerce lead for Accenture Federal Services (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are proud to support USPTO and enable the delivery of next-generation IT and enterprise data platform services to strengthen the performance of the agency’s financial management system,” said Rasha Nahas, managing director and the U.S. Department of Commerce lead for Accenture Federal Services.

AFS’ work includes program management, operations and maintenance, together with development, enhancement and modernization of all systems in USPTO’s Information Delivery Product (IDP) master system. The IDP products and tools include the Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) and associated data marts; reporting and visualization tools; an extract, transform, and load (ETL) tool; a distributed content repository; web applications and an Enterprise Information Portal (EIP).

This contract is the second AFS award this year in support of USPTO. “We look forward to working collaboratively with USPTO to deliver advanced technologies as part of our broader support for the agency’s mission, including analytics, cloud, intelligent automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI)” said Nahas.

