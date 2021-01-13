 

Accenture Federal Services Wins USPTO Contract to Support and Modernize Financial Management Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 14:59  |  43   |   |   

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been awarded a $50 million contract by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Under the five-year, blanket purchase agreement (BPA), AFS will operate, maintain and modernize the agency’s financial management systems for the Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005071/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Accenture plc!
Long
Basispreis 237,54€
Hebel 12,47
Ask 0,18
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 278,59€
Hebel 12,22
Ask 1,74
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Rasha Nahas, managing director and the U.S. Department of Commerce lead for Accenture Federal Services (Photo: Business Wire)

Rasha Nahas, managing director and the U.S. Department of Commerce lead for Accenture Federal Services (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are proud to support USPTO and enable the delivery of next-generation IT and enterprise data platform services to strengthen the performance of the agency’s financial management system,” said Rasha Nahas, managing director and the U.S. Department of Commerce lead for Accenture Federal Services.

AFS’ work includes program management, operations and maintenance, together with development, enhancement and modernization of all systems in USPTO’s Information Delivery Product (IDP) master system. The IDP products and tools include the Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) and associated data marts; reporting and visualization tools; an extract, transform, and load (ETL) tool; a distributed content repository; web applications and an Enterprise Information Portal (EIP).

This contract is the second AFS award this year in support of USPTO. “We look forward to working collaboratively with USPTO to deliver advanced technologies as part of our broader support for the agency’s mission, including analytics, cloud, intelligent automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI)” said Nahas.

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company with offices in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business has served every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 514,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Federal Services Wins USPTO Contract to Support and Modernize Financial Management Systems Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been awarded a $50 million contract by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Under the five-year, blanket purchase agreement (BPA), AFS will operate, maintain and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Report on CARBIOS’ Liquidity Contract With Natixis ODDO BHF
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Carrefour Statement
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in ...
Total and Engie Partner to Develop France's Largest Site for the Production of Green Hydrogen From ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Many Companies Are Delaying or Putting Capital Projects on Hold Due to the Pandemic, Accenture Report Finds
11.01.21
Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Microsoft Azure Systems Integrators by Everest Group
11.01.21
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
05.01.21
Accenture Named a Leader for Application and Digital Services in Life & Annuities Insurance by Analyst Firm Everest Group
17.12.20
 CFOs Need Greater Real Time Data to Pivot from Measuring to Creating Value Amid COVID-19, Accenture Report Finds
17.12.20
Accenture Reports Very Strong First-Quarter Results and Raises Business Outlook for Fiscal 2021
16.12.20
Generali Group and Accenture Form Joint Venture to Accelerate the Insurer’s Digital Transformation Strategy
16.12.20
Medable Named Life Sciences Innovation Champion in the Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge
16.12.20
Accenture Federal Services Wins Contract to Help the Department of the Navy with Organizational Transformation Support to Increase Readiness
16.12.20
Accenture Named a Leader for Application and Digital Services in Capital Markets by Analyst Firm Everest Group