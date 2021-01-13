Camping World Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (the "Company") today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 will be released before the market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.
Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 800-263-0877 (international callers please dial 1-646-828-8143) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at http://investor.campingworld.com.
A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 412-317-6671). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 5100957. The replay will be available until March 4, 2021.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is America’s leading recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company's founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 160 locations in 38 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.
