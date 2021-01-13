Silo Pharma Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement for Potential Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Approach with University of Maryland, Baltimore

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society , an estimated 1 million people live with MS in the United States. Silo Pharma is seeking to develop treatments, including the use of targeted drug delivery to the Central Nervous System (CNS) as a means of overcoming many of the limitations of current therapies. The study will seek to identify the various cell types that are responsive to a series of peptides to understand how drug-carrying liposomes ultimately interact with the CNS tissue cells.

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders, today announced that it has entered into a sponsored research agreement with the University of Maryland, Baltimore relating to a study to examine a novel peptide-guided drug delivery approach for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

“We are to be collaborating with researches at the University to begin a study of this novel peptide-guided drug delivery approach for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. This study is an important step in gathering research and data to treat rare neurologic diseases with the CNS peptide,” stated Eric Weisblum, Chairman and CEO of Silo Pharma. “We believe that, when combined with the findings of our previously announced investigator-sponsored study, which utilizes repeated low doses of LSD and Psilocybin effects on cognitive and emotional dysfunction in Parkinson's disease and to understand its mechanism of action, we will gain valuable data needed to analyze the potential of these peptides to be used in combination with psilocybin, LSD, or traditional drugs, as potential therapeutic agents.”

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as depression, PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the health care industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com .

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

