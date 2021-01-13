Auto Europe Moves into the Fast Lane with Nutanix

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in private cloud, hybrid cloud and multicloud computing, announced today that Auto Europe, a global leader in international car rental services, is implementing Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software to support a fully remote workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as improve system performances, enhance disaster recovery and simplify management of their IT infrastructure.

Auto Europe serves travel agents and brokers at approximately 24,000 car rental locations in 180 countries around the world. Their service enables customers and travel agents to search and compare rates across leading car rental providers. With so many customers and locations, Auto Europe needed a solution that would improve scalability and performance. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck they knew their solution could enable employees to work from home and support their 24/7 call centers. Auto Europe was able to seamlessly transition employees to work from anywhere and allowed them to respond to customers quickly, improving the online experience and increasing customer loyalty.

“Having the virtual desktop and Nutanix infrastructure in place has given us the flexibility to transition seamlessly to a completely remote workforce,” said Karen Schaffer, VP of eCommerce, Auto Europe Group. “Had we not been forced into going 100% remote so quickly because of the pandemic, we probably wouldn’t have done it this soon. We were completely convinced it would be more of a daunting task than it ended up being with Nutanix. The process was seamless, and we were able to switch everyone to remote desktops running on Nutanix in a matter of days.”

In addition to enabling employees to work from anywhere, Auto Europe is now able to easily scale when new projects or contracts are signed. Before Nutanix it could take them upwards of six months to deploy new infrastructure, but now it takes less than two weeks. All Auto Europe enterprise workloads are now running on Nutanix, along with supporting about 660 virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) users. In addition to Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure and VDI, Auto Europe also implemented Nutanix Files, a software-defined scale-out file storage solution to support their user data, file shares, profile data, shared systems, web and application servers, system logs and more.