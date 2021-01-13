Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn” or “the Company”), the industry’s leading podcast hosting platform, today announced that Laurie Sims, President and Chief Operating Officer, along with Richard Heyse, Chief Financial Officer, will present at NobleCon17 - Noble Capital Markets Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 20th at 3:45 PM Eastern Standard Time. Interested investors can listen to the webcast at no cost at: www.noblecon17.com.

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”) is a world leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2019, Libsyn delivered over 6.2 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 75,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns Pair Networks, founded in 1996, one of the oldest and most experienced Internet hosting companies, providing a full range of fast, powerful and reliable Web hosting services.