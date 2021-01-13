Levi Strauss & Co. to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

To access the live webcast, please visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/im4fw255 or dial in to listen to the live call at: +1.833.693.0541 in the United States and Canada or +1.661.407.1582 internationally; I.D. No. 6963016.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter ended November 29, 2020. The call will be held on Wednesday, January 27 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and will be hosted by Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, and Harmit Singh, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

A replay of the webcast will be available on http://investors.levistrauss.com starting approximately two hours after the event and archived on the site for one quarter. A telephone replay will be available until February 3, 2021 at +1-855-859-2056 in the United States and Canada or +1-404-537-3406 internationally; I.D. No. 6963016.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2019 net revenues were $5.8 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for company news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.

