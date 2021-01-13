 

Levi Strauss & Co. to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter ended November 29, 2020. The call will be held on Wednesday, January 27 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and will be hosted by Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, and Harmit Singh, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

To access the live webcast, please visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/im4fw255 or dial in to listen to the live call at: +1.833.693.0541 in the United States and Canada or +1.661.407.1582 internationally; I.D. No. 6963016.

A replay of the webcast will be available on http://investors.levistrauss.com starting approximately two hours after the event and archived on the site for one quarter. A telephone replay will be available until February 3, 2021 at +1-855-859-2056 in the United States and Canada or +1-404-537-3406 internationally; I.D. No. 6963016.

To access the company’s related press release on January 27, 2021, please visit http://investors.levistrauss.com.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2019 net revenues were $5.8 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for company news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.

