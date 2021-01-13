 

SRAX to Host and Present at the B. Riley Securities 2021 Vision Day on the Sequire Virtual Events Platform

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, announced that it will be hosting the B. Riley Securities 2021 Vision Day via its Sequire Virtual Events platform, and presenting at the event as one of B. Riley’s top picks for 2021.

Sequire’s Virtual Events platform, allowing companies to virtually present to institutional and retail investors, is the most recent addition to the suite of products on the Sequire platform. “We recognize that virtual events are here to stay, and for public companies, the platform offers everything issuers need to host their meetings with maximum exposure,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX.

This invitation-only virtual event brings together a select group of U.S. institutional investors and senior management from B. Riley’s analysts’ 2021 Vision picks. The event features brief company presentations accompanied by robust fireside chats in 25-minute sessions hosted by B. Riley Securities analysts. Public replays will be made available after the event.

B. Riley Securities is a leading full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial that provides corporate finance, advisory, research, sales and trading services to corporate, institutional and high net worth clients. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring and recapitalizations. B. Riley is nationally recognized and highly ranked for its proprietary small-cap equity research.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

