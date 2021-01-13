Consolidated Communications Builds 5G-Ready Network with Ciena’s Adaptive IP Solution

“Anticipating the impact 5G will have on our lives, we’re preparing our network to handle the next generation of connectivity,” said Tom White, chief technology officer at Consolidated Communications. “Working with Ciena allows us to incorporate automation and analytics capabilities into our network so we can deliver the 5G services our carrier customers need to support remote work, video streaming, gaming and more.”

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced it is partnering with Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), a network systems, services and software company, to upgrade its wireline network to support new and emerging 5G services and applications. Leveraging Ciena’s Adaptive IP TM solution, Consolidated will address the critical need for better, more reliable connectivity as its customers shift to a more virtual environment.

The Ciena partnership enables Consolidated to utilize its next-generation network to present new FlexEthernet-based slicing options with unprecedented performance. This allows the Consolidated network to act as a managed service provider to carrier customers using the network. Consolidated provides infrastructure that a carrier needs without having to provide the gear itself, allowing speed-to-market options along with operational expense savings over the life of the implementation.

Consolidated will leverage Ciena’s Adaptive IPTM solutions to provide standards-based IP connectivity and network slicing that is open and optimized for 5G xHaul connectivity. These solutions will also enable Consolidated to plan and activate network applications more quickly, while making it easier to troubleshoot and resolve IP service issues.

“As Consolidated Communications navigates the journey to 5G, they need a network that can adapt to fluctuating bandwidth demands and handle advanced services and applications critical to our digital lifestyle,” said Bruce Hembree, vice president and general manager of sales in the Americas at Ciena. “With Ciena’s automated, open and lean Adaptive IP solutions, we’re helping to reduce network complexity and create a superior experience.”

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,300 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005130/en/