 

Consolidated Communications Builds 5G-Ready Network with Ciena’s Adaptive IP Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced it is partnering with Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), a network systems, services and software company, to upgrade its wireline network to support new and emerging 5G services and applications. Leveraging Ciena’s Adaptive IPTM solution, Consolidated will address the critical need for better, more reliable connectivity as its customers shift to a more virtual environment.

“Anticipating the impact 5G will have on our lives, we’re preparing our network to handle the next generation of connectivity,” said Tom White, chief technology officer at Consolidated Communications. “Working with Ciena allows us to incorporate automation and analytics capabilities into our network so we can deliver the 5G services our carrier customers need to support remote work, video streaming, gaming and more.”

The Ciena partnership enables Consolidated to utilize its next-generation network to present new FlexEthernet-based slicing options with unprecedented performance. This allows the Consolidated network to act as a managed service provider to carrier customers using the network. Consolidated provides infrastructure that a carrier needs without having to provide the gear itself, allowing speed-to-market options along with operational expense savings over the life of the implementation.

Consolidated will leverage Ciena’s Adaptive IPTM solutions to provide standards-based IP connectivity and network slicing that is open and optimized for 5G xHaul connectivity. These solutions will also enable Consolidated to plan and activate network applications more quickly, while making it easier to troubleshoot and resolve IP service issues.

“As Consolidated Communications navigates the journey to 5G, they need a network that can adapt to fluctuating bandwidth demands and handle advanced services and applications critical to our digital lifestyle,” said Bruce Hembree, vice president and general manager of sales in the Americas at Ciena. “With Ciena’s automated, open and lean Adaptive IP solutions, we’re helping to reduce network complexity and create a superior experience.”

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,300 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Consolidated Communications Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Consolidated Communications Builds 5G-Ready Network with Ciena’s Adaptive IP Solution Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced it is partnering with Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), a network systems, services and software company, to upgrade its wireline network to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Report on CARBIOS’ Liquidity Contract With Natixis ODDO BHF
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Carrefour Statement
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in ...
Total and Engie Partner to Develop France's Largest Site for the Production of Green Hydrogen From ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Consolidated Communications Builds 5G-Ready Network with Ciena’s Adaptive IP Solution
12.01.21
Consolidated Communications’ Award-Winning ProConnect Enables Transportation Logistics Company to Quickly Adopt Remote Work During Pandemic
11.01.21
Ciena to Webcast Financial Community Event
08.01.21
Ciena to Webcast Financial Community Event
07.01.21
Consolidated Communications Awarded 2020 Unified Communications Excellence Award
21.12.20
Consolidated Communications to Present at Citi’s 2021 Global TMT West Conference
17.12.20
Consolidated Communications Completes Broadband Network Upgrades in Four New Hampshire Towns

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
64
CIENA ein 5G Star???