Ping Identity Wins Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award

The annual Employees’ Choice Award is based solely on the input of employees who provide anonymous feedback about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing it as a Best Place to Work in 2021.

Ping Identity was recognized as a Best Place to Work among Small and Medium sized companies in the U.S., ranking among the top 50 with an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. The Glassdoor honor stems largely from Ping’s ongoing focus on cultivating an employee-first culture. The uniquely supportive and inclusive culture encourages work-life balance and offers robust health and wellness options, childcare flexibility, charitable matching and more, all while nurturing a safe environment for professional and personal growth.

When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors such as career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.

"The most enduring companies put people, culture, and values first. We're grateful to all the employees who took the time to share their honest experiences working at Ping and we're honored to serve them,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity.

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 22, 2019 and October 19, 2020. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) from U.S.-based employees during the period of eligibility.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

