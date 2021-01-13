 

Ping Identity Wins Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing it as a Best Place to Work in 2021.

The annual Employees’ Choice Award is based solely on the input of employees who provide anonymous feedback about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

Ping Identity was recognized as a Best Place to Work among Small and Medium sized companies in the U.S., ranking among the top 50 with an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. The Glassdoor honor stems largely from Ping’s ongoing focus on cultivating an employee-first culture. The uniquely supportive and inclusive culture encourages work-life balance and offers robust health and wellness options, childcare flexibility, charitable matching and more, all while nurturing a safe environment for professional and personal growth.

When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors such as career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.

"The most enduring companies put people, culture, and values first. We're grateful to all the employees who took the time to share their honest experiences working at Ping and we're honored to serve them,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity.

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 22, 2019 and October 19, 2020. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) from U.S.-based employees during the period of eligibility.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

Ping Identity Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ping Identity Wins Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing it as a Best Place to Work in 2021. The annual Employees’ Choice Award is based solely on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Report on CARBIOS’ Liquidity Contract With Natixis ODDO BHF
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Carrefour Statement
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in ...
Total and Engie Partner to Develop France's Largest Site for the Production of Green Hydrogen From ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Ping Identity to Participate in Goldman Sachs Conference
07.01.21
Hall of Fame CIO Paul Martin Joins Ping Identity’s Board of Directors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
2
Ping - Cybersecurity für Unternehmen