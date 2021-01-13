Morgan Stanley Announces Grant to the Child Mind Institute to Advance Children’s Mental Health Research during COVID-19

The CRISIS survey initially studied over 5,500 participants in both the U.S. and the UK at the height of the spring pandemic wave. High-level findings include:

Morgan Stanley today announced a grant to support two research studies from the Child Mind Institute that will raise awareness and inform intervention strategies of children’s mental health issues during COVID-19. This $274,000 grant extends a survey project called CRISIS (CoRonavIruS Health and Impact Survey), and supports a new study to assess problematic internet usage behaviors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Child Mind Institute is a national non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of children and families struggling with mental health and learning disorders, and a founding member of the Morgan Stanley Alliance for Children’s Mental Health (the “Alliance”).

About 70% of children and adults felt lonely, irritable and fidgety, and a little more than half (55%) of children felt very or moderately sad, depressed or unhappy, compared to 25% of adults.

Pre-existing mental health problems, including anxiety and depression, were the most significant factors associated with a higher incidence of mental health problems in children.

Among adults, anxiety and worries about COVID-19 were among the most important drivers of their pandemic mental health. But for children, disruption of their lives ‒ including isolation, financial changes, and food insecurity ‒ was a stronger driver than their worries about COVID-19 itself.

These survey findings help identify those who are at risk and lay the groundwork for targeted interventions to improve mental health outcomes. This grant will also support follow-up surveys that will be conducted to identify changes in behavioral and mental health among children and adults as the pandemic continues, and provide insight into potential long-term effects.

The National Institute of Mental Health awarded their 2020 Director’s Award to the researchers working on this CRISIS survey. The team was recognized for their outstanding efforts in the rapid implementation of mood surveys in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second study supported by the grant will assess problematic internet usage behaviors and their association with mental health issues in young people during the COVID-19 pandemic. This study aims to help identify unique challenges and opportunities arising from increased educational reliance on digital technology and virtual learning. This hopefully will shed light on strategies that educational professionals can implement to protect children’s mental health as students continue to operate in a virtual environment.