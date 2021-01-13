 

Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Opening Order From Civitas Group, RAD’s Recently Signed Dealer in Romania

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has received an opening purchase agreement from Civitas PSG, one of the largest security companies in Romania for (2) RAD devices.

“We have successfully generated a high level of interest and we are excited to physically demonstrate these devices to a number of clients,” said Rene Pasculescu, CEO at Civitas Group. “The response and enthusiasm has been tremendous, and we expect this should be the first of many orders.”

“Supporting Civitas in and around Romania is the perfect entry for RAD into the EU,” said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of RAD. “I’m very pleased to be starting our European expansion with such a strong partner.”

The companies disclosed that a RAD SCOT and ROSA unit would be the initial solutions deployed by Civitas. SCOT, short for Security Control Observation Tower, performs a wide variety of autonomous security, surveillance and concierge functions, providing a 360° field of view from its (4) cameras mounted nearly 7’ from the ground, along with a 22” interactive, web-enabled, touch-screen. RAD’s ROSA, Responsive Observation Security Agent, is commonly installed on a light pole or against a wall, providing autonomous responses activated by its (2) cameras and 180° field of view. It is anticipated that both units will be delivered to Civitas within the next 60–90 days.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

