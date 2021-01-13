New Norton 360 App Brings Comprehensive Cyber Safety to Android and iOS Devices

“We want to provide our customers with a seamless, easy to use, complete experience to help them manage their Cyber Safety,” said Gagan Singh, chief product officer, NortonLifeLock. “Historically, customers would need to visit multiple apps to have access to all of the device security, online privacy and identity features they are entitled to, but with our new Norton 360 app, it’s all in one place.”

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today introduced the new Norton 360 app that allows Norton 360 customers to access their device security, online privacy and identity features in a single, easy-to-use app. Available now in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, Norton 360 app brings together features previously accessible through multiple Norton and LifeLock apps, making it easier for customers to access and manage their Cyber Safety tools from one portal.

Norton 360 app provides powerful, multi-layered protection for Android and iOS devices to help protect your device against vulnerabilities and other online threats cybercriminals may take advantage of. 1 With select plans, users can browse, bank and shop with bank-grade encryption from Norton Secure VPN, which helps block cybercriminals from accessing personal information sent and received when connecting to home and public Wi-Fi. Norton 360 app also provides access to Dark Web Monitoring, which continuously searches the dark web and private forums for personal information and notifies users should it be found.

Norton 360 app includes access to the following features depending on your plan and mobile device:

Dark Web Monitoring 2 : Monitors the dark web and notifies you if we find your personal information.

: Monitors the dark web and notifies you if we find your personal information. App Advisor for Google Play : Scans Android apps before you download them to help protect against mobile threats like malware, ransomware, adware and privacy leaks.

: Scans Android apps before you download them to help protect against mobile threats like malware, ransomware, adware and privacy leaks. App Advisor for existing apps : Scans your existing apps on Android and app updates for online threats like malware, ransomware and privacy leaks.

: Scans your existing apps on Android and app updates for online threats like malware, ransomware and privacy leaks. Device Security : Protects against vulnerabilities cybercriminals may use to take control of your device or steal your personal information.

: Protects against vulnerabilities cybercriminals may use to take control of your device or steal your personal information. Wi-Fi Security Alerts : Notifies about Wi-Fi networks under attack by cybercriminals who might eavesdrop on your Wi-Fi connection to steal or glean personal information or infect your device with malware.

: Notifies about Wi-Fi networks under attack by cybercriminals who might eavesdrop on your Wi-Fi connection to steal or glean personal information or infect your device with malware. Secure VPN 2 : Allows you to access your favorite apps and websites when connecting to Wi-Fi at home or on-the-go with the reassurance of bank-grade encryption.

: Allows you to access your favorite apps and websites when connecting to Wi-Fi at home or on-the-go with the reassurance of bank-grade encryption. Web Protection : Helps protect your device and your personal data from malicious sites that install ransomware, trojans and other cyberthreats.

: Helps protect your device and your personal data from malicious sites that install ransomware, trojans and other cyberthreats. Password Manager: Helps you take control in protecting your online passwords.

Norton 360 is available as a standalone app or as part of Norton 360 plans. For more information and product terms and conditions, please visit norton.com.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of approximately 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.nortonlifelock.com.

1No one can prevent all cybercrime or identity theft.

2 Dark Web Monitoring and Secure VPN are not available in all countries.

