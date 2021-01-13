Genprex Achieves Major Manufacturing Milestone for REQORSA Immunogene Therapy for Upcoming Trials to Treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, announced today that it has met all specifications and passed all of the final release tests for its first scaled-up clinical-grade manufacturing run of REQORSA immunogene therapy, in advance of its upcoming Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

“The successful completion of this final step in our scaled-up clinical grade manufacturing of REQORSA marks a key manufacturing milestone for Genprex, and is credited to the hard work and commitment of both our internal manufacturing group and our manufacturing partners,” said Rodney Varner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genprex. “This production provides supply of REQORSA for our two upcoming Acclaim clinical trials and advances our mission to develop innovative new treatments for non-small cell lung cancer patients greatly in need of effective therapy options.”