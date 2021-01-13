 

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. to Present at Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference on Tuesday, January 19th

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today announced that its CFO Robert Tabb and VP of Investor Relations Francis Okoniewski, will present at NobleCon17, Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 12:00 pm EST. The conference is virtual, with no cost, obligation or restrictions to attend: www.noblecon17.com.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Orion’s management, please contact your Noble institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com, under Events on the investor relations page.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed and registered broker-dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade+. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com – an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals and is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, industry sector reports, advanced market data and balanced news.

