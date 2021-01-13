 

Sonos Unveils Exclusive New Artist Stations and Music Shows for Sonos Radio and Sonos Radio HD

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

Today Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) announces a new line-up of exclusive artist stations and original programming coming to Sonos Radio and Sonos Radio HD. Building on its success as the 3rd most streamed service on Sonos today, Sonos expands into new show formats and genres, offering even more of the human-curated content fans have grown to love.

Adding to its growing catalog of stations from artists, curators, and DJs, Sonos announces the launch of personal stations from D’Angelo, FKA twigs, Björk and The Chemical Brothers, giving fans exclusive access to artists’ latest inspirations and obsessions through hand-selected songs and personal commentary. New radio shows from artists currently streaming on Sonos Radio, including Thom Yorke, Brittany Howard, Dolly Parton and Third Man Records, will also debut.

Additionally, new genre stations will be added including Blacksmith Radio from Corey Smyth, industry veteran and manager to renowned talent such as De La Soul, Vince Staples, Mos Def and Dave Chappelle. Smyth will give listeners a behind-the-scenes look at his unprecedented career with reflections and lessons from his years in the industry, intimate conversations with his closest collaborators and of course, his favorite tracks.

The brand’s ad-free signature station, Sonos Sound System, will also launch new shows including Object of Sound, a weekly radio show and podcast that brings listeners in tune with the music shaping our culture. Hosted by poet and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib, each episode will be studded with personal interviews, profound questions and unparalleled playlists.

“Sonos' original and artist-curated stations go beyond the playlist format to inspire listeners to discover new music with the personal context and stories that add meaning,” said Brian Beck, Global Head of Music at Sonos. "These stations are direct lines into the minds of creators, and opportunities to hear what fuels their creativity in a fresh, raw way. We're giving listeners a chance to find new music by flipping through the personal record collections of some of the most private but influential artists of our time. It's taking music discovery to the next level."

Seite 1 von 3
Sonos Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sonos Unveils Exclusive New Artist Stations and Music Shows for Sonos Radio and Sonos Radio HD Today Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) announces a new line-up of exclusive artist stations and original programming coming to Sonos Radio and Sonos Radio HD. Building on its success as the 3rd most streamed service on Sonos today, Sonos expands into new show …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Report on CARBIOS’ Liquidity Contract With Natixis ODDO BHF
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Carrefour Statement
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in ...
Total and Engie Partner to Develop France's Largest Site for the Production of Green Hydrogen From ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Sonos and Legrand sign multi-year licensing deal