Sonos Unveils Exclusive New Artist Stations and Music Shows for Sonos Radio and Sonos Radio HD

Adding to its growing catalog of stations from artists, curators, and DJs, Sonos announces the launch of personal stations from D’Angelo , FKA twigs , Björk and The Chemical Brothers , giving fans exclusive access to artists’ latest inspirations and obsessions through hand-selected songs and personal commentary. New radio shows from artists currently streaming on Sonos Radio, including Thom Yorke , Brittany Howard , Dolly Parton and Third Man Records , will also debut.

Today Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) announces a new line-up of exclusive artist stations and original programming coming to Sonos Radio and Sonos Radio HD . Building on its success as the 3rd most streamed service on Sonos today, Sonos expands into new show formats and genres, offering even more of the human-curated content fans have grown to love.

Additionally, new genre stations will be added including Blacksmith Radio from Corey Smyth, industry veteran and manager to renowned talent such as De La Soul, Vince Staples, Mos Def and Dave Chappelle. Smyth will give listeners a behind-the-scenes look at his unprecedented career with reflections and lessons from his years in the industry, intimate conversations with his closest collaborators and of course, his favorite tracks.

The brand’s ad-free signature station, Sonos Sound System, will also launch new shows including Object of Sound, a weekly radio show and podcast that brings listeners in tune with the music shaping our culture. Hosted by poet and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib, each episode will be studded with personal interviews, profound questions and unparalleled playlists.

“Sonos' original and artist-curated stations go beyond the playlist format to inspire listeners to discover new music with the personal context and stories that add meaning,” said Brian Beck, Global Head of Music at Sonos. "These stations are direct lines into the minds of creators, and opportunities to hear what fuels their creativity in a fresh, raw way. We're giving listeners a chance to find new music by flipping through the personal record collections of some of the most private but influential artists of our time. It's taking music discovery to the next level."