Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Announces Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CF Foundation) To Provide Increased Funding and Support for ELX-02 Global Phase 2 Clinical Trial Program

Expect to report top line data from our Phase 2 cystic fibrosis clinical trial program for ELX-02 in the first half of 2021

The CF Foundation’s partial funding of the U.S. trial has been extended to partial funding of the global clinical trial program which includes Europe and Israel

Eloxx had previously reported the formation of a joint program advisory group with the CF Foundation focused on the development of ELX-02 in cystic fibrosis

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: ELOX) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by nonsense mutations limiting production of functional proteins, today announced an expansion of its agreement with the CF Foundation beyond the U.S. portion of the trial to include additional funding for the global clinical trial program which includes Europe and Israel.

“We are gratified by the CF Foundation’s expanded support for our Phase 2 proof of concept global clinical trial program for ELX-02 for the treatment of patients with nonsense mediated cystic fibrosis, for whom there remains a high unmet medical need,” said Dr. Gregory Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. “We Look forward to reporting top line data from this program in the first half of this year and are pleased that ELX-02 has been granted an orphan drug designation by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA.”

Cystic Fibrosis Phase 2 Program