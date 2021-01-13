 

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Announces Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CF Foundation) To Provide Increased Funding and Support for ELX-02 Global Phase 2 Clinical Trial Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

The CF Foundation’s partial funding of the U.S. trial has been extended to partial funding of the global clinical trial program which includes Europe and Israel

Expect to report top line data from our Phase 2 cystic fibrosis clinical trial program for ELX-02 in the first half of 2021

Eloxx had previously reported the formation of a joint program advisory group with the CF Foundation focused on the development of ELX-02 in cystic fibrosis

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: ELOX) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by nonsense mutations limiting production of functional proteins, today announced an expansion of its agreement with the CF Foundation beyond the U.S. portion of the trial to include additional funding for the global clinical trial program which includes Europe and Israel.

“We are gratified by the CF Foundation’s expanded support for our Phase 2 proof of concept global clinical trial program for ELX-02 for the treatment of patients with nonsense mediated cystic fibrosis, for whom there remains a high unmet medical need,” said Dr. Gregory Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. “We Look forward to reporting top line data from this program in the first half of this year and are pleased that ELX-02 has been granted an orphan drug designation by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA.”

Cystic Fibrosis Phase 2 Program

  • Our Phase 2 program consists of two trials, one currently enrolling patients at sites in Europe and Israel and the second in the U.S.
    • In the U.S., in addition to the partial funding being provided by the CF Foundation, our protocol has been sanctioned by the Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Development Network (TDN).
    • In Europe, the European Cystic Fibrosis Society Clinical Trial Network (ECFS-CTN) has given our trial a “high priority” ranking.
  • Dr. Ahmet Uluer, Director of the Adult Cystic Fibrosis Program at the Boston Children’s Hospital/Brigham and Women’s Hospital CF Center, is the lead study investigator in the U.S.
  • We expect to report top line data from our proof of concept Phase 2 program in the first half of 2021, which is contingent on no further disruptions due to COVID-19.
  • The Safety Review Committee has held several planned meetings and approved dose escalation up to the highest dose level. To date, we have had no reported serious adverse events in the clinical trial.
  • We are participating in the European HIT-CF consortium to support the collection of cystic fibrosis patient-derived organoids and the initiative to conduct a prospective clinical trial to confirm the translational potential of the organoid model. The intent of the program is to use these positive results to enroll patients with responsive organoids in a prospective trial with ELX-02. We believe this program will continue to expand the application of organoid technology from drug discovery through drug approval, and also offers possible label expansion opportunities.
    Seite 1 von 3
    Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Announces Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CF Foundation) To Provide Increased Funding and Support for ELX-02 Global Phase 2 Clinical Trial Program The CF Foundation’s partial funding of the U.S. trial has been extended to partial funding of the global clinical trial program which includes Europe and Israel Expect to report top line data from our Phase 2 cystic fibrosis clinical trial program …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 ...
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU
Saga Pure Asa: Further Information on Subsequent Offerings – Subscription Period Commences 13 January 2021
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board