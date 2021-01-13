 

Photo Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Appoints Thomas Moore as New Vice President of Nuclear Operations for Nuclear and Environmental Services

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) Technical Solutions division announced today that Vice Adm. Thomas Moore (U.S. Navy, Ret.) has been named vice president of nuclear operations for its Nuclear and Environmental Services business group. He will report to Michael Lempke, president of HII’s Nuclear and Environmental Services business group.

As vice president of nuclear operations, Moore will be responsible for the oversight of all nuclear operations activities for Technical Solutions’ Department of Energy portfolio.

“Tom’s experience and leadership will build on the strength of an already deeply talented team supporting DOE and will help our business continue its strong record of performance and growth,” said Andy Green, president of HII’s Technical Solutions division.

Michael Lempke, president of HII’s Nuclear and Environmental Services business group, shares a similar sentiment. “Tom is an incredibly talented leader with nearly four decades of exemplary service to our nation,” he said. “I am proud to have him on our senior leadership team and look forward to working together in supporting the mission of the DOE.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/thomas-moore.

Prior to joining HII, Moore served 39 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring in August 2020 as the commander of Naval Sea Systems Command. In that role, he managed a global workforce of more than 83,000 and an annual budget exceeding $50 billion in the design, construction and life-cycle management of the Navy’s ships, submarines and combat systems. Moore previously served five years as the program executive officer of aircraft carriers where he led the Navy’s largest acquisition program and served as the life-cycle manager for the Navy’s in-service aircraft carrier fleet.

Moore earned a bachelor’s degree in operations analysis from the U.S. Naval Academy, as well as master’s degrees in information systems management from The George Washington University and in nuclear engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

