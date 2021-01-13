RESEARCH FRONTIERS’ SPD-SMARTGLASS TECHOLOGY DEBUTS AT CES IN CADILLAC CELESTIQ ELECTRIC VEHICLE

CELESTIQ’s full-glass roof is expected to be one of the first to feature a four-quadrant, suspended-particle-device (SPD) smart glass. With this smart glass, each occupant of the vehicle can set their own level of roof transparency. The driver and front-seat passenger will enjoy a pillar-to-pillar freeform display with active privacy to help mitigate driver distraction while rear-seat passengers have personalized entertainment screens. Console screens between seats in the front and back will separate individualized comfort settings from entertainment displays to minimize distractions.

Woodbury, New York, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with General Motors CEO Mary Barra’s keynote address at CES, Cadillac announced the debut of its future flagship ultra-luxury fully electric CELESTIQ sedan. Automotive News noted that the CELESTIQ is expected to go on sale in 2023.

SPD-Smart light control film, invented and patented by Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR), is a key component in SPD-SmartGlass products. This film allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically at the touch of a button. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings.

Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO of Research Frontiers, noted: “SPD-SmartGlass will give each occupant of the CELESTIQ the ability to control the heat, light and glare coming into the vehicle, enhancing comfort, security and privacy, while also allowing them to better see information on their entertainment systems and devices. SPD-SmartGlass also can increase the driving range of electric vehicles.”

SPD-SmartGlass light-control technology offers instant and uniform control of the tint of windows that permits them with the touch of a button or automatically using a smartphone, tablet, smart speaker, smart home systems, or other control devices to change tint from dark (blocking over 99.5% of light and 95% of heat) to clear, or any level in between. This saves energy, creates privacy, and increases comfort and security.

The markets for SPD-Smart film are already well-established. Research Frontiers has licensed over 40 chemical, film, and glass companies which are selling products for the automotive, aircraft, marine, train, museum and consumer electronics industries.