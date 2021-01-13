Rafael Pharmaceuticals to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Mr. Luther will discuss the status of the Company and milestones it met throughout the year, including receiving two FDA-granted Fast Track designations for its lead compound CPI-613 (devimistat), for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). He will also highlight the most recent trial launches, including a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with clear cell sarcoma of soft tissue.

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Pharmaceuticals , Inc. (“Rafael” or the “Company”), a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics, today announced that Sanjeev Luther, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference , on Thursday, Jan. 14.

“Rafael has achieved significant milestones in 2020, despite the unique challenges presented amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Rafael. “We are eager to highlight the successes over the past year during the presentation, as well as discuss the key learnings that we believe will propel us forward in 2021. It is truly humbling to see how we continue to come closer to our ultimate goal of treating hard-to-treat cancers with a novel approach to therapy, cancer metabolism.”

Presentation Details:

Date: Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021

Time: 5:20 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual

The presentation will be webcast and accessible for companies presenting and attending the J.P. Morgan Health Conference. An archived replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website, rafaelpharma.com.

About CPI-613 (devimistat)

CPI-613 (devimistat) is a first-in-class clinical lead compound of Rafael, which targets enzymes that are involved in cancer cell energy metabolism and are located in the mitochondria of cancer cells. Devimistat is designed to target the mitochondrial tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle, a process essential to tumor cell multiplication and survival, selectively in cancer cells. Devimistat substantially increases the sensitivity of cancer cells to a diverse range of chemotherapeutic agents. This synergy allows for potential combinations of devimistat with lower doses of these generally toxic drugs to be more effective with lower patient’s side effects. Combination with devimistat represent a diverse range of opportunities to substantially improve patient’s benefit in many different cancers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given Rafael approval to initiate pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in pancreatic cancer (AVENGER 500) and acute myeloid leukemia (ARMADA 2000), and has designated devimistat as an orphan drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, peripheral T-cell lymphoma and Burkitt’s lymphoma. The EMA has granted orphan drug designation to devimistat for pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia.