EV Battery Tech Provides Updates on Definitive Agreement with EcoVille and LOI with Hillcrest

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “ Company ”) (CSE: ACDC ) is pleased to provide updates on its definitive agreement with Squamish EcoVille Ltd. dba EcoVille Ltd. (“ EcoVille ”) dated November 12, 2020 (the “ Definitive Agreement ”) and its letter of intent with Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (TSX-V: HRH) (“ Hillcrest ”) dated November 18, 2020 (the “ Letter of Intent ”).

Through the Definitive Agreement, the Company secured the rights to be the sole, exclusive provider of energy storage system (“ESS”) solutions for the EcoVille development in British Columbia. The intention behind the Definitive Agreement was for the Company to outfit the Squamish BC development’s buildings and renewable energy generation systems.

Since announcing the Definitive Agreement in November 2020, the Company has unveiled the IoniX Pro “SmartWall” series (the “SmartWall series”). The SmartWall series is a portfolio of ESS products intended for home, commercial office and industrial market segments. The Company intends to outfit the EcoVille development with its SmartWall products. The first product to launch in this series will be the IoniX Pro Home ESS SmartWall.

Earlier this week, the Company also unveiled the IoniX Pro “TITAN” series (the “TITAN series”). The TITAN series is a portfolio of ESS products intended for major industrial, remote backup and renewable energy market segments. The Company intends to outfit the EcoVille development with its TITAN products for their electric power backup and renewable energy infrastructure. Details of the launch of the TITAN series products are expected in the near future.

“We are very proud to working with EcoVille in their development of clean communities, which we believe are the way of the future,” said Bryson Goodwin, President and CEO EV Battery Tech.

“We believe this development will serve as a flagship development to showcase our cutting-edge technology and premium products, and we hope to serve many more communities like this one as we continue to launch our products,” continued Mr. Goodwin.

Hillcrest Developments

Through the Letter of Intent with Hillcrest, the Company sought a collaboration to jointly develop and market ESS power systems. Hillcrest had announced a Memorandum of Intent with ANIGO Technologies Inc., who had been described to the Company as owning electric machine control technology. On the assumption that Hillcrest would reach a definitive agreement with ANIGO, the Company intended to develop a renewable energy ESS on its BMS technology platform, using ANIGO’s motor and generator control system technology.