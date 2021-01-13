Vital Farms Recognized on Real Leaders️ ‘Top Impact Companies List’ of 2021

“Our business decisions have always prioritized the social and economic interests of our stakeholders who include farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, employees, and stockholders,” said Russell Diez-Canseco, President and CEO, Vital Farms. “We believe this mindset—where we lead through the lens of Conscious Capitalism—enables us to positively impact each of our stakeholders as well as the food system and business community at large. We thank Real Leaders for this recognition and are honored to be listed alongside so many respected purpose-driven brands.”

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, was recognized by Real Leaders on its 2021 “Top Impact Companies” list, a global ranking of companies whose products or services address social or environmental challenges. Vital Farms was ranked 10 on the Real Leaders Top Impact Companies list.

“These top impact companies prove that businesses can thrive by being a force for good,” said Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. “Companies like Vital Farms are the Real Leaders of the New Economy and we applaud them for their commitment to creating a better world for all of us.”

Additional 2021 award winners include: Tesla, Beyond Meat, Patagonia and 147 other well-respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries. The full Top Impact Companies list can be viewed here.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 16,000 stores nationwide.

About Real Leaders

Real Leaders is the world’s first business and sustainable leadership magazine and serves a community of visionaries, collaborating to regenerate our world. Its mission is to inspire better leaders for a better world. Real Leaders is a Certified B-Corp and signatory in the United Nations Global Compact (an advocate for achieving the global goals for sustainable development). Real Leaders positions leaders to thrive in the new economy and to inspire the future. Visit www.real-leaders.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Media:

Nisha Devarajan

Nisha.Devarajan@vitalfarms.com

Investors:

Ashley DeSimone

Ashley.DeSimone@icrinc.com