 

Bespoke Extracts to Reintroduce Premium Mānuka Honey-Infused CBD Formulations

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced its plan to reintroduce UMF (Unique Mānuka Factor) 15+ rated Mānuka Honey-infused CBD formulations to be available for purchase on www.bespokeextracts.com beginning in February 2021.   

Raw Mānuka Honey used in Bespoke’s new products is imported directly from the north island of New Zealand from a supplier which has been supplying quality bee products since 1974. Mānuka Honey is one of the most unique and beneficial forms of honey in the world, and carries the industry’s UMF 15+ rating, distinguishing it as superior high-grade Mānuka. A higher UMF grade indicates greater concentration of the Mānuka Honey’s nutritional attributes and the purer the honey is. To be considered potent enough to be deemed therapeutic, Mānuka Honey requires a minimum rating of UMF 10.

Produced by bees that pollinate the native Mānuka bush (also known as the tea tree), scientific research has shown that ailments effectively impacted by the use of Mānuka Honey include allergies, colds and flus, gingivitis, sore throats, staph infections and a wide range of wounds and sore muscles. It has also been found to allegedly “boost energy, detox your system, lower your cholesterol, stave off diabetes, improve sleep, increase skin tone, reduce hair loss and even prevent frizz and split ends,” according to TheConversation.com.

In 2017, Bespoke Extracts was among the first companies in the industry to introduce a Mānuka Honey-flavored CBD tincture to the global marketplace. The Company’s new and expanded line of Mānuka Honey-infused formulations will include:

  • Mānuka Honey Cream (1000mg)
  • Mānuka Honey Tincture 30mL (1000mg)
  • Mānuka Honey Tincture 60mL (1800mg)
  • Mānuka Honey Rollon (1000mg)

Danny Pollack, Chief Executive Officer of Bespoke Extracts, stated, “Regardless of what form factor the combination of CBD and Mānuka Honey may take, the potential health and wellness benefits afforded by the marriage of the two provide health conscious consumers with all-natural products that pack a powerful punch. In view of our commitment to deliver our customers with diverse CBD choices that are designed to meet their individual nutritional and wellness needs and objectives, we are very excited to be reintroducing Mānuka Honey into our line of premium CBD formulations.”

