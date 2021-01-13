NRC Health Examines How COVID-19 Reshaped Healthcare Consumerism in New Report

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health , the leading provider of in-depth customer intelligence in healthcare, today released its 2021 Healthcare Consumer Trends Report . For its third-annual industry review, NRC Health surveyed millions of healthcare consumers against the backdrop of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. From declining brand loyalty, increased care deferment, the fast adoption of telehealth, a rise in wearable tech and a broader focus on social media marketing, NRC Health’s latest report shines a light on consumers’ evolving preferences and behaviors related to key healthcare trends and offers insight into how provider organizations can recapture patient volumes in 2021.

"It cannot be overstated just how dramatically COVID-19 has accelerated the trajectory of consumerism in healthcare,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer, NRC Health. "The onus falls on healthcare leaders to move the industry forward by ensuring patient safety, building consumer trust and bringing more human understanding into every care experience. Those organizations that are willing and able to evolve with the times will be best-positioned for success in the aftermath of COVID-19."

Consumers favor convenience, provider rapport over brand loyalty

Consumer loyalty is a major driver of health system profitability, but unfortunately for hospitals and health systems, overall brand preference among healthcare consumers continues to decline, from 31% in 2018 to 36% in 2020. More than a third of consumers expressed no particular preference for a healthcare brand, when compared against independent practitioners, and 62% anticipate their brand preferences to change after the pandemic.

Ironically, providers themselves are in the best position to earn back consumer trust. An analysis from NRC Health’s Real-time Feedback database shows that consumers report an overwhelming fondness for their providers, especially since the outbreak began. To capitalize on that goodwill and bring patients back into the healthcare fold, all evidence points to convenience. Almost half of consumers say a convenient location is the number one factor in their healthcare decision-making.