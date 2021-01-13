MasterBeat Corporation Provides Corporate Update and 2021 Guidance

The Company recently announced Malone Bailey, LLP completed the audit of the company’s consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019, which are intended to be included in the Report Form 10 proposed to be filed by the Company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and/or Regulation A Crowdfund in Q2 of 2021. Malone Bailey is also conducting the audit the Company’s fiscal year 2020 financial statements.

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, through its subsidiary SBQ Holdings, LLC, provides a corporate update and provides guidance for its 2021 expectations and operations.

The balance sheet of the Company was amended, as of fiscal year 2019, to allow restructuring the ownership of certain real estate assets to further protect shareholder value and mitigate liabilities. These assets will be reinstated and reflected, as of Q4 2020, on the Company’s audited balance sheet for fiscal year 2020. The culmination of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 audited financials will be vital in the Company’s access to traditional capital and executing its aggressive growth strategy.

In 2021, MasterBeat Corp. plans to concurrently build our online automotive and real estate assets while strategically adding to its precious metals and real estate holdings. The automotive platform will concentrate on three separate segments of the industry: new and used autos, new and used parts and an automotive technicians and services directory. All segments will be integrated, yet separate, under one umbrella: www.jtecautoworld.com . More details below.

While the Company will be strategically acquiring real estate assets, as traditional capital and opportunities are available, our online real estate platform will focus on Florida MLS listings while building a network of agents, brokers, lenders, appraisers, and other seasoned professionals to provide a seamless experience for everything/anything real estate. Once perfected, the model platform will be expanded quickly and strategically to other hot markets. More details below.