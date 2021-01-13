 

Discovery Metals Grants Stock Options

13.01.2021   

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVMF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted to certain officers, directors, employees and/or consultants of the Company an aggregate of 5,500,000 options to acquire common shares of the Company (“Options”). The Options have an exercise price of $1.89 per share, have a five-year term from the date of grant (expiration date of January 12, 2026), and vest according to the following schedules: 1) Management and employees: annually in equal thirds beginning on the date of grant; 2) Directors: annually in equal halves beginning on the date of grant; and 3) Consultants: quarterly in equal eighths beginning three months after the date of grant. Any common shares issuable upon exercises of Options will, in accordance with applicable securities laws, be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of grant.

About Discovery
Discovery’s flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. Our drill results to date show that Cordero is developing all the attributes of a tier 1 project – grade, scale, significant organic growth opportunities and well located in one of Mexico’s premier mining belts. The project is supported by an industry leading balance sheet with over $80 million of cash allocated for aggressive exploration, resource expansion and future development.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information contact:

Forbes Gemmell, CFA
VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: 416-613-9410
Email: forbes.gemmell@dsvmetals.com
Website: www.dsvmetals.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Discovery believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: fluctuations in market prices, including metal prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. Discovery does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws. 


