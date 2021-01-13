 

Block Advisors Small Business Certified Tax Pros Help Small Business Owners Navigate the Current Stimulus Bill

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 15:00  |  34   |   |   

Specially trained tax pros can help explain relief options and tax implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The stimulus package signed into law in late December includes more relief for struggling small business owners, including a second round of Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans starting this week. However, everyday Americans who operate small businesses or are self-employed may be left unsure of how to maximize their options. Block Advisors small business certified tax pros are here to help.

“We keenly understand that small business owners started their business to do their craft, not to become an expert at taxes, bookkeeping and payroll, and certainly not to unravel unintended and highly complex tax implications from relief bills,” said Karen Orosco, senior vice president, U.S. Retail. “Our Block Advisors small business certified tax pros can help small business owners understand the various relief options and their tax implications.”

In addition to consulting with a Block Advisor tax pro, small business owners can also find helpful information on the company’s small business coronavirus resource hub, which includes information about the new relief bill, such as:

  • Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) details
  • Other SBA relief measures
  • Employee Retention Tax Credits
  • Relief priorities for underserved communities
  • Other tax implications for 2020 filing

Small business owners wanting a personalized overview of the new bill and what relief options might make sense for them can make an appointment to meet with a specially trained Block Advisors tax pro via video call, by phone, or within an office. Block Advisors small business certified tax pros can be found in more than 7,500 Block Advisors and H&R Block locations nationwide.

“H&R Block has helped millions of small business owners and self-employed individuals with their small business taxes. And now, our Block Advisors small business certified tax pros, who average 12 years of experience, are ready to also serve clients’ year-round bookkeeping and payroll needs, with 100% accuracy guaranteed.” said Orosco.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with disruptive products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter. Our small business tax professional certification is awarded by Block Advisors, a part of H&R Block, based upon successful completion of proprietary training.

For further information
Investor Relations:  Colby Brown  |  816-854-4559  |  colby.brown@hrblock.com 
Media Relations:  Angela Davied  |  ­­816-854-5798  |  angela.davied@hrblock.com 


H.& R.Block Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Block Advisors Small Business Certified Tax Pros Help Small Business Owners Navigate the Current Stimulus Bill Specially trained tax pros can help explain relief options and tax implications KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The stimulus package signed into law in late December includes more relief for struggling small business owners, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 ...
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU
Saga Pure Asa: Further Information on Subsequent Offerings – Subscription Period Commences 13 January 2021
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
H&R Block Customers: Unsure Where Your Stimulus Money Is? We’re Here to Help
28.12.20
Americans Can Get Answers about Second Stimulus with Help and Resources from H&R Block
16.12.20
In a Year of Unexpected Events, H&R Block Could Fill the Financial Gap

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
10
H&R Block (U.S. tax services) -- erstaunlich stabil(?)