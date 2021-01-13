SurveyMonkey Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Prepare Organizations for the Future of Work

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced a new integration with cloud services and workflow management provider ServiceNow to enable enterprises to seamlessly pair mission-critical feedback data with digital workflows. The integration provides customers with the data-driven stakeholder insights they need to improve employee engagement, build customer relationships, and accelerate business growth as the future of work continues to evolve.

In 2021, businesses will need to accelerate their digital strategies as they solve for new ways of interacting with customers and improving the experiences for their distributed workforces. To realize the full potential and accelerate time-to-value from these digital transformation tools, organizations will require agile, user-friendly technology instead of outdated, service-heavy offerings that fall short of today’s expectations. For example, in a recent study conducted in partnership with ServiceNow and UNLEASH, SurveyMonkey polled over 700 HR leaders that were involved in significant technology projects over the past four years and found that only 16% reported their projects were highly successful and only 11% believed they improved the employee experience, suggesting there is significant room for improvement in how teams work together and how the tools they use contribute to success.

“The technology landscape is frenzied and many companies are dealing with a fragmented ecosystem as they adopt more and more technologies. Enterprises are increasingly using our agile solutions to solve today's digital complexities,” said Tom Hale, president of SurveyMonkey. “Together with ServiceNow’s vast workflow capabilities, organizations will be better equipped to collect timely feedback in critical areas like employee onboarding, IT service requests, and online customer service, so they can take action at a moment's notice to improve operations and the bottom line.”