Sprout Social Recognized as one of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work in 2021

“The past year brought significant challenges to our world, but the Sprout team proved to be nothing short of remarkable,” said Justyn Howard, Sprout Social’s CEO and co-founder. “In the face of COVID-19, racial injustice and countless other challenges, we’re incredibly proud of the way our entire team came together to support one another and solve hard problems for our customers. This award is a testament to that incredible work and the strong culture we’ve built together—we’re honored by this recognition.”

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spr o ut Social , an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, has been named one of the best places to work in 2021 by Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Award in the US small and medium company category. This is the fourth year Sprout has received this recognition which is based solely on the input of employees who complete an anonymous review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor .

When sharing a company review on Glassdoor , employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.

“The health, safety and well-being of our team is, and will always be, our first priority,” said Maureen Calabrese, Sprout Social’s CPO. “From providing tools for a successful transition to work-from-home to sharing mental health offerings, we are unwavering in our commitment to the prosperity of our team. Our culture is the heartbeat of our organization and a key element of what drives us forward.”

“This year’s winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they’ll rise to the challenge to support their people,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor’s CEO. “A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. My congratulations go to all of this year’s outstanding Employees’ Choice Award winners.”

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work winners were determined using company reviews shared by US-based employees between October 22, 2019 and October 19, 2020. To be considered for the US small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes from US-based employees during the period of eligibility. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found h ere .

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2021, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Small-and-Medium-Companies-to-Wor ...

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to more than 25,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn. Learn more at sproutsocial.com.

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people everywhere to find a job and company they love. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like employer branding and employee insights products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than 1.3 million companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.



