 

eXp Realty Expands in Canada, Opens in New Brunswick and Manitoba

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 15:00  |  52   |   |   

Company Continues Rapid International Expansion With Operations Now in Nine Canadian Provinces

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing, global real estate companies and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced it has expanded its Canadian footprint and is now open for business in New Brunswick and Manitoba. With the expansion, eXp Realty operates in nine Canadian provinces, including Alberta, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

As part of the expansion, eXp Realty has hired experienced leaders in each province responsible for brokerage operations, with Lou Yerxa heading up New Brunswick and Rena Prefontaine leading in Manitoba.

Yerxa is an experienced professional with more than 40 years in real estate, with a focus on sales and investing, and has won numerous awards for exceptional sales. Prefontaine brings more than a decade of experience in real estate to eXp and has served as a managing broker for the past six years. In addition to her role as a managing broker, she has served on the board of directors at the Winnipeg Realtors Association.

“As we expand internationally, we continue to deepen our presence and relationships in the countries in which we operate,” said Michael Valdes, President of eXp Global. “I’m excited about the opportunity to continue driving adoption of eXp’s model in the Canadian market and across the globe.”

“We’re thrilled to introduce eXp’s innovative, agent-first model to agents in New Brunswick and Manitoba under Lou and Rena’s leadership,” said eXp Realty Director of Canadian Brokerage Operations Deborah Pleiman. “Both Lou and Rena bring decades of experience in real estate and a commitment to agents. Agents in Canada are drawn to our technology-driven approach and are eager to grow their local businesses with our model.”

eXp Realty offers a unique financial model for residential and commercial real estate agents, going beyond attractive commissions to provide its agents with an opportunity to earn additional income by helping the company grow its agent base anywhere in the world and earn equity in eXp World Holdings, Inc. through its stock programs. eXp’s cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, the company’s immersive and collaborative platform, which enables its agents to communicate, meet and conduct business in a virtual world.

Seite 1 von 3
eXp World Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

eXp Realty Expands in Canada, Opens in New Brunswick and Manitoba Company Continues Rapid International Expansion With Operations Now in Nine Canadian ProvincesBELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing, global real estate companies and a subsidiary of eXp World …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 ...
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU
Saga Pure Asa: Further Information on Subsequent Offerings – Subscription Period Commences 13 January 2021
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:00 Uhr
eXp Realty Named One of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work; eXp Founder and CEO Listed on Swanepoel Power 200 List
07.01.21
eXp Continues Global Expansion With Four New International Locations Planned for Early 2021
15.12.20
eXp World Holdings Expands Real Estate Operations Into France