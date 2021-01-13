eXp Realty Expands in Canada, Opens in New Brunswick and Manitoba

As part of the expansion, eXp Realty has hired experienced leaders in each province responsible for brokerage operations, with Lou Yerxa heading up New Brunswick and Rena Prefontaine leading in Manitoba.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing, global real estate companies and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced it has expanded its Canadian footprint and is now open for business in New Brunswick and Manitoba. With the expansion, eXp Realty operates in nine Canadian provinces, including Alberta, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

Yerxa is an experienced professional with more than 40 years in real estate, with a focus on sales and investing, and has won numerous awards for exceptional sales. Prefontaine brings more than a decade of experience in real estate to eXp and has served as a managing broker for the past six years. In addition to her role as a managing broker, she has served on the board of directors at the Winnipeg Realtors Association.

“As we expand internationally, we continue to deepen our presence and relationships in the countries in which we operate,” said Michael Valdes, President of eXp Global. “I’m excited about the opportunity to continue driving adoption of eXp’s model in the Canadian market and across the globe.”

“We’re thrilled to introduce eXp’s innovative, agent-first model to agents in New Brunswick and Manitoba under Lou and Rena’s leadership,” said eXp Realty Director of Canadian Brokerage Operations Deborah Pleiman. “Both Lou and Rena bring decades of experience in real estate and a commitment to agents. Agents in Canada are drawn to our technology-driven approach and are eager to grow their local businesses with our model.”

eXp Realty offers a unique financial model for residential and commercial real estate agents, going beyond attractive commissions to provide its agents with an opportunity to earn additional income by helping the company grow its agent base anywhere in the world and earn equity in eXp World Holdings, Inc. through its stock programs. eXp’s cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, the company’s immersive and collaborative platform, which enables its agents to communicate, meet and conduct business in a virtual world.