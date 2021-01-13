Infosys to Onboard Award-Winning Experience Design Agency, Carter Digital

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Bengaluru, India and Melbourne, Australia (ots/PRNewswire) - StrengthensInfosys' creative digital capabilities across AustraliaInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader innext-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a definitiveagreement to purchase assets and onboard employees of Carter Digital (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fcarterdigital.com.au%2F&data=04%7C01%7CRajarshi.Basu%40infosys.com%7C165da36a918e416fde1508d8b77337b9%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637461052771914242%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=xAieI2SJRMRgPY5CCyFrh40MniXQCsjb1CkEx4r2SOs%3D&reserved=0) , one ofAustralia's leading and award-winning experience design agencies. This assettakeover strengthens Infosys' global design and experience offerings,demonstrates its continued commitment in bringing innovative thinking, talentand creativity to its clients, and provide effective global digital solutions.Carter brings to Infosys, experts in human centered design, experiential,enhanced digital transformation, customer interaction expertise, and will alsocement WONGDOODY, an Infosys brand, into the Australasian market.The agency isknown for its holistic approach and 'people first, design later' mantra,delivering services to connect digital to physical experiences in the consumer,commerce, technical and corporate environments, backed with data analysis,analytics, and creative expertise, to drive compelling, purposeful outcomes.With services that include business and creative strategy, research andinsights, branded commerce and digital product development, user and customerexperiences, interaction, experiential and creative design, consumer and productdesign, Carter delivers enriched, purpose-led experience for brands across arts,culture, education, tourism, events, start-ups and healthcare.Together with Infosys' earlier acquisition of WONGDOODY (https://www.infosys.com/newsroom/press-releases/2018/acquire-creative-consumer-insight-agency.html)that offers creative and marketing services, Carter brings complementarycapabilities to help global CMOs and businesses thrive in a digital commerceworld. As part of Infosys' global design and experience offering, Carter Digitalwill be rebranded as WONGDOODY and join its network of studios across Seattle,Los Angeles, New York, Providence, Houston, and London, as well as design hubs