Infosys to Onboard Award-Winning Experience Design Agency, Carter Digital
Bengaluru, India and Melbourne, Australia (ots/PRNewswire) - Strengthens
Infosys' creative digital capabilities across Australia
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a definitive
agreement to purchase assets and onboard employees of Carter Digital (https://ap
Australia's leading and award-winning experience design agencies. This asset
takeover strengthens Infosys' global design and experience offerings,
demonstrates its continued commitment in bringing innovative thinking, talent
and creativity to its clients, and provide effective global digital solutions.
Carter brings to Infosys, experts in human centered design, experiential,
enhanced digital transformation, customer interaction expertise, and will also
cement WONGDOODY, an Infosys brand, into the Australasian market.The agency is
known for its holistic approach and 'people first, design later' mantra,
delivering services to connect digital to physical experiences in the consumer,
commerce, technical and corporate environments, backed with data analysis,
analytics, and creative expertise, to drive compelling, purposeful outcomes.
With services that include business and creative strategy, research and
insights, branded commerce and digital product development, user and customer
experiences, interaction, experiential and creative design, consumer and product
design, Carter delivers enriched, purpose-led experience for brands across arts,
culture, education, tourism, events, start-ups and healthcare.
Together with Infosys' earlier acquisition of WONGDOODY (https://www.infosys.com
/newsroom/press-releases/2018/acquire-creative-consumer-insight-agency.html)
that offers creative and marketing services, Carter brings complementary
capabilities to help global CMOs and businesses thrive in a digital commerce
world. As part of Infosys' global design and experience offering, Carter Digital
will be rebranded as WONGDOODY and join its network of studios across Seattle,
Los Angeles, New York, Providence, Houston, and London, as well as design hubs
