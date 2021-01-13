 

Alkaline88 3-Liter and Flavored Waters Coming to 99 Cents Only Stores

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”) is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and A88CBD, respectively. Today, the Company announces that its 3-liter offering and four A88-Infused flavored waters will be available in all 99 Cents Only Stores locations across California and the Southwest regions.

“We are pleased to announce that our flagship brand and four of our popular flavors will be offered by another exciting banner in the Specialty Discount retail channel,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “As a trusted national brand, it is encouraging to see our brand extension strategy in play, with our new and innovative offerings creating larger opportunities for our team. During calendar 2020, our efforts to penetrate this space have yielded strong results. Our small and large formats are now carried in approximately 8,000 stores in this channel, with a strong sales pipeline for the current year. The Specialty Discount channel presents a tremendous opportunity for our growing lifestyle brands, and we expect to add another 6,000 to 8,000 new store locations over the next 12-18 months. Our earlier wins in this channel are seeing good momentum with consistent repeat orders and strong turns. Beyond our beverage brands, we believe that our A88CBD products will do exceptionally well in this channel, especially as the CBD regulatory framework is further defined in 2021.”

The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage’. Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 launched A88 Infused in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

