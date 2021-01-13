Adamas Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Total Revenues and Key Business Drivers for 2021

-- Total prescriptions of GOCOVRI of approximately 8,165 for fourth quarter 2020 and approximately 31,070* for full year 2020 --

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today provides preliminary unaudited total revenues for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and key business drivers for 2021.

“I am proud of our team’s resilience, ability to adapt, and unwavering execution of our key priority to deliver GOCOVRI to the Parkinson’s community. Through strong performance, GOCOVRI sales are expected to increase 30% for the full year 2020 against the backdrop of a challenging macro environment. Furthermore, we strengthened the foundation of our business for long-term, sustainable growth with key management and board additions,” said Neil F. McFarlane, Chief Executive Officer. “In 2021, our goal is to realize the potential of GOCOVRI and integrate OSMOLEX ER; positioning both to benefit their unique patient populations, and to record a full year of royalties from sales of NAMZARIC. We appreciate that market dynamics may remain fluid in 2021; however, we are highly encouraged by the strong momentum we established in 2020.”

Preliminary unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 selected financial results

Full year total revenues are expected to be $74.2 million for 2020, compared to $54.6 million for 2019, a 36% increase. Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 are anticipated to be $20.8 million, a 27% increase over the $16.3 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full year 2020 GOCOVRI product sales are anticipated to be $71.2 million compared to $54.6 million for full year 2019, an increase of 30%. Total paid prescriptions (TRx) of GOCOVRI were approximately 31,070* for 2020, a 21% increase over approximately 25,780 TRx for 2019.

GOCOVRI product sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 are expected to be $19.8 million, an increase of 21% from $16.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. GOCOVRI TRx were approximately 8,165 in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 14% increase over approximately 7,160 TRx in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GOCOVRI new paid prescriptions (NRx) were approximately 510 in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 19% increase over NRx of approximately 430 in the third quarter of 2020.

Royalty revenue on net sales of NAMZARIC is estimated to be $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $3.0 million for full year 2020.

Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities are expected to be $83.4 million as of December 31, 2020.

These preliminary unaudited results are based on management’s analysis of operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Adamas expects to report its final financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 in February 2021.