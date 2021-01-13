Oxford Immunotec’s T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 Test is Used to Measure the Efficacy of Valneva’s VLA2001 COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate in a Phase I/II Clinical Study

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq: OXFD) (the “Company”), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, announce the start of a collaboration with Valneva. The Company will perform T cell testing on participants receiving Valneva’s inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine candidate (VLA2001) with the research use only T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 test. The VLA2001-201 study is a randomized Phase I/II clinical study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 virus vaccine candidate in healthy subjects, the first study of its kind performed in Europe.

T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 builds on the Company’s experience with their T-SPOT technology platform, used clinically for diagnosis of TB (the T-SPOT.TB test) and the assessment of the immune response to CMV in transplant patients (the T-SPOT.CMV test). The T-SPOT technology platform is a commercialized and regulated ELISPOT platform, which allows for the standardized and reproducible measurement of T cells reactive to SARS-CoV-2. It also allows centralization of sample processing when used with the Company’s T-Cell Xtend reagent, which extends the time from sample collection to the start of sample processing to up to 32 hours.

The T-SPOT Discovery SARS-CoV-2 test has demonstrated in previous studies that SARS-CoV-2 responsive T cell numbers were associated with protection from COVID-191. Collecting T cell data in the VLA2001-201 study may add valuable additional information for assessing the efficacy of Valneva’s inactivated whole-virus vaccine candidate.

Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, CEO of Oxford Immunotec, said, “I am proud of all the hard work being done by our teams to enable our T cell test to be used to better understand the efficacy of this vaccine candidate. Understanding the T cell response as well as the antibody response will lead to a greater understanding of the breadth of the immune response to this candidate, and that could be vitally important, particularly as new variants of SARS-CoV-2 continue to appear.”

For additional information, please visit: https://tspotdiscovery.com and https://valneva.com/press-release/valneva-initiates-phase-1-2-clinical ...