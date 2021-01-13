 

Kartoon Channel! Celebrates “Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club Weekend” With Exclusive Event of Genius Brands International Movie, “A Midwestern Yankee in King Arthur’s Court,” Starring an Animated Warren Buffett

Critically-Acclaimed Episodes, ‘Words from Warren’ Finance Tips, Pandemic Safety PSA’s, and Animated Feature Film All Available Friday, January 15th on Kartoon Channel!

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International (GNUS:NASDAQ) announces today a weekend limited viewing event, “Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club Weekend,” starting Friday, January 15th exclusively on Kartoon Channel! (download). “Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club Weekend” will feature the animated series, Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club; original public service announcements (PSAs) featuring Warren Buffett; business tips for kids—"Words From Warren;” and the weekend feature-length movie special, A Midwestern Yankee in King Arthur’s Court, starring an animated Warren Buffett.

“As we continue to rapidly build an audience and content for our Kartoon Channel!, we are thrilled to give children and their parents the opportunity to experience the invaluable positive messaging, and wisdom, inside Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club,” stated Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO of Genius Brands.

Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, created with and starring an animated Warren Buffett, teaches kids strong lessons, not just about money and business, but about life through positive messages from Warren Buffett. The series features a robust list of guest voice talent, including Bill Gates, Jay-Z, Nick Cannon, Gisele Bündchen, and Kelly Rowland. In the movie special, A Midwestern Yankee in King Arthur’s Court (based on the Mark Twain classic, A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court), Warren Buffett and the kids travel back in time to Camelot on a Quest for the Six Golden Rules to save Young Arthur's Kingdom, making new friends and learning valuable lessons along the way!

About Kartoon Channel! + Kartoon Classroom!

Kartoon Channel! and Kartoon Classroom! are available in over 100 million U.S. television households and over 300 million devices via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android TV, Android Mobile,  Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, and streaming via KartoonChannel.com, as well as accessible via Samsung Smart TVs, and LGTVs.

