Kartoon Channel! Celebrates “Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club Weekend” With Exclusive Event of Genius Brands International Movie, “A Midwestern Yankee in King Arthur’s Court,” Starring an Animated Warren Buffett

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International (GNUS:NASDAQ) announces today a weekend limited viewing event, “Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club Weekend,” starting Friday, January 15 th exclusively on Kartoon Channel! (download) . “Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club Weekend” will feature the animated series, Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club; original public service announcements (PSAs) featuring Warren Buffett; business tips for kids—"Words From Warren;” and the weekend feature-length movie special, A Midwestern Yankee in King Arthur’s Court, starring an animated Warren Buffett.

“As we continue to rapidly build an audience and content for our Kartoon Channel!, we are thrilled to give children and their parents the opportunity to experience the invaluable positive messaging, and wisdom, inside Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club,” stated Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO of Genius Brands.

Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, created with and starring an animated Warren Buffett, teaches kids strong lessons, not just about money and business, but about life through positive messages from Warren Buffett. The series features a robust list of guest voice talent, including Bill Gates, Jay-Z, Nick Cannon, Gisele Bündchen, and Kelly Rowland. In the movie special, A Midwestern Yankee in King Arthur’s Court (based on the Mark Twain classic, A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court), Warren Buffett and the kids travel back in time to Camelot on a Quest for the Six Golden Rules to save Young Arthur's Kingdom, making new friends and learning valuable lessons along the way!

