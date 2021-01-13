Transformational approach to client partnerships drive record large deals of $7.13bn in Q3

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - - Breakthrough year of performance continues

"The Infosys team has delivered another quarter of excellent results. Executionof client relevant strategy focused on digital transformation continues to drivesuperior growth, well ahead of the industry. The scale of new clientpartnerships with leading global companies such as Vanguard, Daimler andRolls-Royce demonstrate the depth of digital and cloud capabilities of Infosys.The commitment and skills of our employees to support and drive the digitaljourney of clients are matters of great pride for me", said Salil Parekh, CEOand MD. "With the intense focus on client needs and the comprehensive foundationbuilt on differentiated capabilities, I remain confident about the future."$7.13bn 31.3% YoY 6.6%YoY 25.4%16.5% YoYLarge deal signings Digital CC growth CC growth Operating marginIncrease in EPS (INR terms)- Q3 revenues grew year-on-year by 8.4% in USD; grew by 6.6% in constantcurrency- Digital revenues cross 50% of total revenue, year-on-year growth of 31.3% inconstant currency- Q3 operating margin at 25.4%, year-on-year increase of 350 bps- Robust Q3 net profit at $705 million, year-on-year growth of 12.6%- Continued strong Q3 free cash flow at $772 million, year-on-year growth of15.1%; FCF conversion at 109.0% of net profit- Q3 voluntary attrition for IT services declined to 10.0% from 15.8% in Q3 20- Year-to-date revenues grew by 3.5% in constant currency- Year-to-date operating margin at 24.5%, an expansion of 310 bps- FY 21 revenue growth guidance increases to 4.5%-5.0% in constant currency- FY 21 operating margin guidance increases to 24.0%-24.5%In Q3, Infosys further enhanced its digital investments in Infosys Cobalt - thecloud services, platforms and solutions portfolio launched last quarter. Thecompany expanded the Infosys Cobalt portfolio by unveiling Infosys Modernization