Transformational approach to client partnerships drive record large deals of $7.13bn in Q3
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - - Breakthrough year of performance continues
with 6.6% YoY CC growth in Q3
- Digital crosses 50% of revenues
Infosys (NSE: EQINFY) (BSE: 500209) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered its highest Q3
sequential growth of 5.3% in 8 years in constant currency. On a year on year
basis, revenues grew by 6.6%, digital revenues grew by 31.3% and overall digital
revenue crossed more than half of total revenues. Large deal TCV was at all time
high of $7.13bn with 73% being net new. Strong and steady operating margin at
25.4%. Revenue and margin guidance band increased to 4.5%-5.0% and 24.0%-24.5%
respectively on the back of continued strong performance.
"The Infosys team has delivered another quarter of excellent results. Execution
of client relevant strategy focused on digital transformation continues to drive
superior growth, well ahead of the industry. The scale of new client
partnerships with leading global companies such as Vanguard, Daimler and
Rolls-Royce demonstrate the depth of digital and cloud capabilities of Infosys.
The commitment and skills of our employees to support and drive the digital
journey of clients are matters of great pride for me", said Salil Parekh, CEO
and MD. "With the intense focus on client needs and the comprehensive foundation
built on differentiated capabilities, I remain confident about the future."
$7.13bn 31.3% YoY 6.6%YoY 25.4%
16.5% YoY
Large deal signings Digital CC growth CC growth Operating margin
Increase in EPS (INR terms)
- Q3 revenues grew year-on-year by 8.4% in USD; grew by 6.6% in constant
currency
- Digital revenues cross 50% of total revenue, year-on-year growth of 31.3% in
constant currency
- Q3 operating margin at 25.4%, year-on-year increase of 350 bps
- Robust Q3 net profit at $705 million, year-on-year growth of 12.6%
- Continued strong Q3 free cash flow at $772 million, year-on-year growth of
15.1%; FCF conversion at 109.0% of net profit
- Q3 voluntary attrition for IT services declined to 10.0% from 15.8% in Q3 20
- Year-to-date revenues grew by 3.5% in constant currency
- Year-to-date operating margin at 24.5%, an expansion of 310 bps
- FY 21 revenue growth guidance increases to 4.5%-5.0% in constant currency
- FY 21 operating margin guidance increases to 24.0%-24.5%
In Q3, Infosys further enhanced its digital investments in Infosys Cobalt - the
cloud services, platforms and solutions portfolio launched last quarter. The
company expanded the Infosys Cobalt portfolio by unveiling Infosys Modernization
