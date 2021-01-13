 

Infrared and Terahertz Spectroscopy Market worth $1.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Infrared and Terahertz Spectroscopy Market by Instrument Type (Benchtop Instruments, Microscopy Instruments, Portable Instruments, Hyphenated Instruments), Spectrum, Application - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of this market are the stringent regulations in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing food safety concerns & technological advancements.

The terahertz spectroscopy market is expected to reach USD 45 million by 2025 from USD 30 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing applications of terahertz spectroscopy as a screening technique in homeland security, the growing semiconductor industry, and technological advancements.

By instrument type, the benchtop segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020

Based on instrument type, the infrared spectroscopy market is segmented into benchtop instruments, portable instruments, microscopy instruments and hyphenated instruments. In 2020, the benchtop instruments segment is expected to command the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by benchtop instruments such as improved workflow, minimum space requirements, and fewer maintenance requirements

By spectrum, the mid-infrared radiation segment is expected to account for the largest share of the infrared spectroscopy market in 2020

Based on the spectrum, the market is segmented into mid-infrared radiation, near-infrared radiation and far-infrared radiation. In 2020, the mid-infrared radiation segment is expected to command the largest share of the market. The increase in the number of healthcare and pharmaceuticals applications and extensive usage in the food industry are driving the growth of this segment.

