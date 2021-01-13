Pharmacy Chooses Bridgeline's Celebros Search to Elevate Their New eCommerce Website Experience

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today that an award-winning pharmacy group in Ireland has selected Bridgeline's Celebros search to power their newly launched eCommerce site. The company will utilize Bridgeline's Celebros search to enhance their site search as a means of implementing its core value of excellent customer care into the online experience.



The pharmaceutical company has developed a nationally renowned reputation for putting the customer first and recognizes the importance of a seamless shopping experience. As they launched their new eCommerce site, the customer experience was top of mind with their leadership. The advanced artificial intelligence that Celebros provides gives the company the capabilities to accurately provide results for complicated search queries such as "diabetes" or symptoms such as "headache" or "pain relief."