BioSig Deploys Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to Offer Remote Servicing Capabilities in Compliance with COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

Westport, CT, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced a partnership with Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), a leading supplier of smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technology and products. BioSig will deploy Vuzix’s M400 Smart Glasses for remote servicing of its PURE EP System, supporting the planned nationwide rollout of BioSig’s novel real-time signal processing platform to the large and growing electrophysiology market in the U.S. The remote servicing support offers an ideal solution for compliance with COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“We are thrilled to work with Vuzix to deploy its outstanding smart glasses solution and enhance our technology offering as we work to accelerate commercialization of our PURE EP System nationwide,” said Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman & CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc. “The Vuzix M400s are the powerful enterprise smart glasses and have compelling clinical applications for digital healthcare. The addition of AR technology to our PURE EP System solution should give us an even greater opportunity to elevate the standard of care in the electrophysiology market.”

The Vuzix M400 is the next evolution of the industry-leading Vuzix M-Series smart glasses, featuring the new Qualcomm Snapdragon(TM) XR1 platform. Vuzix was hand-selected as one of the initial launch partners for the new Snapdragon XR1 platform, the first purposely built, dedicated XR platform from Qualcomm Technologies. The Snapdragon XR1 microprocessor enables a combination of voice and touchpad navigation for complete control over the device. The M400 Smart Glasses improve processes within many applications such as warehouse logistics, telemedicine, manufacturing, and field service.