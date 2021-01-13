 

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 02 / 2021) with Flughafen Leipzig/Halle GmbH

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.01.2021, 15:59  |  76   |   |   

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 02 / 2021) with Flughafen Leipzig/Halle GmbH

13.01.2021 / 15:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

13-January-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 02 / 2021) with Flughafen Leipzig/Halle GmbH

Stuttgart, Germany, 13 January 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a MTWO Phase-II-contract with Flughafen Leipzig/Halle GmbH.

Flughafen Leipzig/Halle GmbH is a subsidiary of Mitteldeutsche Flughafen AG and is one of the two Central German airports, alongside Dresden Airport. With freight volumes of more than 1.2 million tonnes per annum, Leipzig/Halle is Germany's second-largest cargo airport. Because of its excellent connections, millions of passengers from the Leipzig/Halle urban region and beyond use the airport in order to travel to destinations all over the world, either on non-stop or feeder flights.

Due to the steadily increasing demand in the air freight and logistics sector, the Supervisory Board of Mittdeldeutsche Flughafen AG has set a further strategic course for the expansion of the airport. By approving an investment programme worth half a billion euros, the shareholders cleared the way for investment in new aprons, logistics and office buildings in the northern and southern sections and the central area of Leipzig/Halle Airport. In order to be able to implement this construction volume, Leipzig/Halle Airport will rely on the iTWO 4.0 platform in the Microsoft Azure Cloud from 2021.

Gerd Maitschke, Head of Expansion Projects at Flughafen Leipzig/Halle GmbH: "We are planning expansion projects on a large scale. Our specialist department is being equipped with the appropriate technical resources for this. An essential component here is a solution for project management that not only meets our requirements but is also ready for use as quickly as possible. The RIB software is intended to map all project processing tasks in a homogeneous overall solution. In this way, we want to completely dissolve program and data-related media discontinuities within the organisation. With iTWO 4.0, all project data and processes - from preliminary planning to construction acceptance - will be integrated in a continuous, cloud-based, BIM 5D solution".

Seite 1 von 3
RIB Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Rib Software AG seit heute in Hamburg handelbar
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 02 / 2021) with Flughafen Leipzig/Halle GmbH DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 02 / 2021) with Flughafen Leipzig/Halle GmbH 13.01.2021 / 15:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensationelle Resultate vom Diamantbohrprogramm 2020 liegen vor.
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces results of scrip dividend
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew wird Anteil an Replenish Nutrients Ltd. erwerben, einem führenden ...
CarMedialab: Technologie für den Durchbruch der E-Mobilität
DGAP-News: SIXT erweitert Vorstand um das neue Ressort Van & Truck und beschleunigt damit seine internationale ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
DGAP-Adhoc: 7C Solarparken AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht mit Gesamtemissionsvolumen von bis ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia Issues First Fully Digital Note via Online Marketplace firstwire
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
Sensationelle Resultate vom Diamantbohrprogramm 2020 liegen vor.
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-DD: PAION AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen MTWO Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 02 / 2021) mit der Flughafen Leipzig/Halle GmbH (deutsch)
15:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen MTWO Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 02 / 2021) mit der Flughafen Leipzig/Halle GmbH
07.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 01 / 2021) (deutsch)
07.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 01 / 2021)
07.01.21
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 01 / 2021)
05.01.21
NEMETSCHEK IM FOKUS: Bleibt Corona für den Bausoftwarespezialisten glimpflich?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
1.892
Rib Software AG seit heute in Hamburg handelbar