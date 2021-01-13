RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a MTWO Phase-II-contract (No. 02 / 2021) with Flughafen Leipzig/Halle GmbH

Stuttgart, Germany, 13 January 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a MTWO Phase-II-contract with Flughafen Leipzig/Halle GmbH.

Flughafen Leipzig/Halle GmbH is a subsidiary of Mitteldeutsche Flughafen AG and is one of the two Central German airports, alongside Dresden Airport. With freight volumes of more than 1.2 million tonnes per annum, Leipzig/Halle is Germany's second-largest cargo airport. Because of its excellent connections, millions of passengers from the Leipzig/Halle urban region and beyond use the airport in order to travel to destinations all over the world, either on non-stop or feeder flights.

Due to the steadily increasing demand in the air freight and logistics sector, the Supervisory Board of Mittdeldeutsche Flughafen AG has set a further strategic course for the expansion of the airport. By approving an investment programme worth half a billion euros, the shareholders cleared the way for investment in new aprons, logistics and office buildings in the northern and southern sections and the central area of Leipzig/Halle Airport. In order to be able to implement this construction volume, Leipzig/Halle Airport will rely on the iTWO 4.0 platform in the Microsoft Azure Cloud from 2021.

Gerd Maitschke, Head of Expansion Projects at Flughafen Leipzig/Halle GmbH: "We are planning expansion projects on a large scale. Our specialist department is being equipped with the appropriate technical resources for this. An essential component here is a solution for project management that not only meets our requirements but is also ready for use as quickly as possible. The RIB software is intended to map all project processing tasks in a homogeneous overall solution. In this way, we want to completely dissolve program and data-related media discontinuities within the organisation. With iTWO 4.0, all project data and processes - from preliminary planning to construction acceptance - will be integrated in a continuous, cloud-based, BIM 5D solution".