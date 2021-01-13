DGAP-DD Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 13.01.2021, 15:52 | 40 | 0 |
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
|Königinstraße 107
|80802 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.munichre.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
64229 13.01.2021
Münchener Rück Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: Bei Münchener Rück ist eine AdHoc fällig
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0