EANS-Voting Rights Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a
Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this
announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay
attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: ELEVA UCITS Fund
City: London
Country: United Kingdom
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 2.12.2020
6. Total positions
______________________________________________________________________________
| | | % of voting | | |
| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|
| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |
| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |
| | |(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)| | |
|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | | | | |
|which threshold| 3.85 % | 0.00 % | 3.85 % | 115 187 982 |
| was crossed / | | | | |
| reached | | | | |
|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | | | | |
| notification | 4.15 % | 0.00 % | 0.00 % | |
|(if applicable)| | | | |
|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________
|A: Voting rights attached to shares |
|______________________________________________________________________________|
| | | |
| | Number of voting rights | % of voting rights |
| |_______________________________|________________________________|
| ISIN Code | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
| |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |
| | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) |
|_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|
|AT0000831706 | 4 429 761| | 3.85 %| |
|_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|
| SUBTOTAL A | 4 429 761 | 3.85 % |
|_____________|_______________________________|________________________________|
______________________________________________________________________________
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG |
|2018 |
|______________________________________________________________________________|
| | | |Number of voting | |
| | | | rights that may | |
| | | | be | |
| Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | % of voting |
| instrument | | | instrument is | rights |
| | | | exercised | |
|_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________|
| | | | | |
| | | SUBTOTAL B.1 | | |
|_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________|
_____________________________________________________________________________
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG |
|2018 |
|_____________________________________________________________________________|
| | | | Physical / | | |
| Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Cash | Number of |% of voting |
|instrument | Date | Period | Settlement |voting rights| rights |
|___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|
| | | |SUBTOTAL B.2 | | |
|___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural
person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding
directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
-
Further inquiry note:
Anna Maria Grausgruber, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
A-1100 Wien
phone: +43 1 60 192-0
FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159
mail: office@wienerberger.com
WWW: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/51390/4811210
OTS: Wienerberger AG
ISIN: AT0000831706
