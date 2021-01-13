EANS-Voting Rights Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 13.01.2021, 16:15 | 89 | 0 | 0 13.01.2021, 16:15 |

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a

Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this

announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay

attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: ELEVA UCITS Fund

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 2.12.2020

6.

______________________________________________________________________________

| | | % of voting | | |

| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|

| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |

| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |

| | |(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)| | |

|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

| Resulting | | | | |

| situation on | | | | |

| the date on | | | | |

|which threshold| 3.85 % | 0.00 % | 3.85 % | 115 187 982 |

| was crossed / | | | | |

| reached | | | | |

|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

| Position of | | | | |

| previous | | | | |

| notification | 4.15 % | 0.00 % | 0.00 % | |

|(if applicable)| | | | |

|_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|





Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________

|A: Voting rights attached to shares |

|______________________________________________________________________________|

| | | |

| | Number of voting rights | % of voting rights |

| |_______________________________|________________________________|

| ISIN Code | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |

| |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |

| | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) |

|_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|

|AT0000831706 | 4 429 761| | 3.85 %| |

|_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|

| SUBTOTAL A | 4 429 761 | 3.85 % |

|_____________|_______________________________|________________________________|



______________________________________________________________________________

|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG |

|2018 |

|______________________________________________________________________________|

| | | |Number of voting | |

| | | | rights that may | |

| | | | be | |

| Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | % of voting |

| instrument | | | instrument is | rights |

| | | | exercised | |

|_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________|

| | | | | |

| | | SUBTOTAL B.1 | | |

|_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________|



_____________________________________________________________________________

|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG |

|2018 |

|_____________________________________________________________________________|

| | | | Physical / | | |

| Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Cash | Number of |% of voting |

|instrument | Date | Period | Settlement |voting rights| rights |

|___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|

| | | |SUBTOTAL B.2 | | |

|___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|





8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural

person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding

directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.



9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.



10. Sonstige Kommentare:

-







Further inquiry note:

Anna Maria Grausgruber, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG

t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Wienerberger AG

Wienerbergerplatz 1

A-1100 Wien

phone: +43 1 60 192-0

FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159

mail: office@wienerberger.com

WWW: www.wienerberger.com

ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/51390/4811210

OTS: Wienerberger AG

ISIN: AT0000831706

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



Wienerberger Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of aEurope-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of thisannouncement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Notification made after deadlineCaution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please payattention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights3. Person subject to notification obligationName: ELEVA UCITS FundCity: LondonCountry: United Kingdom4. Name of shareholder(s):5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 2.12.20206. Total positions______________________________________________________________________________| | | % of voting | | || | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights || |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer || | |(7.B.1 + 7.B.2)| | ||_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|| Resulting | | | | || situation on | | | | || the date on | | | | ||which threshold| 3.85 % | 0.00 % | 3.85 % | 115 187 982 || was crossed / | | | | || reached | | | | ||_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|| Position of | | | | || previous | | | | || notification | 4.15 % | 0.00 % | 0.00 % | ||(if applicable)| | | | ||_______________|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|Details7. Notified details of the resulting situation:______________________________________________________________________________|A: Voting rights attached to shares ||______________________________________________________________________________|| | | || | Number of voting rights | % of voting rights || |_______________________________|________________________________|| ISIN Code | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect || |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG || | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) | 2018) ||_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________||AT0000831706 | 4 429 761| | 3.85 %| ||_____________|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|| SUBTOTAL A | 4 429 761 | 3.85 % ||_____________|_______________________________|________________________________|______________________________________________________________________________|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG ||2018 ||______________________________________________________________________________|| | | |Number of voting | || | | | rights that may | || | | | be | || Type of |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | % of voting || instrument | | | instrument is | rights || | | | exercised | ||_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________|| | | | | || | | SUBTOTAL B.1 | | ||_____________|_______________|_______________|_________________|______________|_____________________________________________________________________________|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG ||2018 ||_____________________________________________________________________________|| | | | Physical / | | || Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Cash | Number of |% of voting ||instrument | Date | Period | Settlement |voting rights| rights ||___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|| | | |SUBTOTAL B.2 | | ||___________|____________|___________|_____________|_____________|____________|8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any naturalperson or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holdingdirectly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.9. In case of proxy votingDate of general meeting: -Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.10. Sonstige Kommentare:Further inquiry note:Anna Maria Grausgruber, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AGt +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Wienerberger AGWienerbergerplatz 1A-1100 Wienphone: +43 1 60 192-0FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159mail: office@wienerberger.comWWW: www.wienerberger.comISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0indexes: ATX stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/51390/4811210OTS: Wienerberger AGISIN: AT0000831706 Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer