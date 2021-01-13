 

Sandvik Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Automation and Digitalization in Underground and Surface Mining with its AutoMine and OptiMine Portfolio

AutoMine and OptiMine support mining operations through increased fleet utilization and productivity, enhanced safety and working conditions, and decreased maintenance costs

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global autonomous mining solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Sandvik Group with the 2020 Global Product Leadership Award for its advanced automation, teleoperation and mining optimization solutions portfolio, AutoMine and OptiMine. Sandvik is the only mining equipment and solutions company that was awarded in our 2020 Class of Top 50 Digital Best-practitioners across the Industrial and Energy Space.

The AutoMine product portfolio comprises AutoMine Underground and AutoMine Surface Drilling solutions, enabling customers to scale up mining automation at their own pace. The AutoMine Underground product family includes the sub-products AutoMine Tele-Remote, AutoMine Lite, AutoMine Multi-Lite, and AutoMine Fleet. The AutoMine Tele-Remote offers a significant advantage over peer solutions in being easy to install, operate, and manage. Similarly, the AutoMine Lite and AutoMine Multi-Lite offer added advantages by handling repeated tasks autonomously in applications like sub-level open stopping, caving, and transfer levels. AutoMine Fleet is an advance high-end solution for mass-mining and truck haulage with automated mission control and fleet traffic control. Overall, the offering improves fleet utilization, ensuring constant performance improvements and optimum workforce usage.

"AutoMine can be easily adapted to various mining applications ranging from small operations to large block caving operations. Designed to interface with third-party IT systems at the mining site, AutoMine enables customers to use their existing IT infrastructure," said Rohit Karthikeyan Industry Analyst. "Sandvik's loaders and trucks autonomously travel between the load and dump points under the control of a supervisory system that manages equipment traffic and monitoring. Its smart functionalities and intelligent capabilities reduce the potential for damage and save significant costs."AutoMine Surface Drilling is an automation solution available for a wide range of Sandvik's iSeries drill rigs. Competitors' solutions enable the remote control of drill rigs within a short range of the mining field. In comparison, AutoMine Surface Drilling allows an operator to locate at the site or a control room miles away in another city and still manage multiple drill rigs with the same efficiency. This helps the operator avoid exposure to noise, dust, and vibration caused by hazardous drilling environments," said Karthikeyan.

