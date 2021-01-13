CACI International Invites You to Participate in its Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 after market close on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

The company will host a conference call the following morning on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Members of CACI’s senior management team will discuss our second quarter fiscal 2021 results and our future performance expectations, followed by a question-and-answer session.