Oscar Mayer Launches Search for Next Class of Hotdoggers

Many of us were stuck last year without places to go, people to see and adventures to experience. Once again, beloved meats brand Oscar Mayer is opening submissions for recent college graduates to make up for the missed adventures of 2020 by joining the 34th class of Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers.

Recent college graduates are welcome to apply for a once-in-a-lifetime job driving the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. (Photo: Business Wire)

The position offers hot dog-lovers the chance to earn a one-year, full-time, paid gig where they’ll safely crisscross the Hot Dog Highways of America and bring miles of smiles (and plenty of Wiener Whistles) to people from behind the wheel of a piece of true Americana: Oscar Mayer’s 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels!

“The longstanding mission of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has always been to spread smiles,” said Emily Klein, senior associate brand manager at Oscar Mayer. “We’re looking forward to continuing this tradition and invite recent grads to submit their resumes for an opportunity they’re sure to relish and join our team of meat-loving, adventure-craving do-gooders.”

As an official Oscar Mayer brand ambassador, you’ll have several responsibilities to relish:

Represent the brand in media appearances, charity functions and special celebrations like curbside visits that bring unexpected excitement right to people’s homes (or front yards!).

“Meat” safely with fans of all ages and spark joy in a way that only a 27-foot hot dog on wheels can.

Drive the iconic Wienermobile from June 2021 through June 2022 after receiving instruction at Hot Dog High—a two-week training to learn the ins and outs of life as a Hotdogger.

Do you cut the mustard? Here’s what it takes to apply:

Recent college graduate with a bachelor’s degree, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications or marketing

Strong communication skills and love of hot dog puns are musts!

Resume and cover letter sent via email or mail by January 31. Click here for more details.

To learn more about Oscar Mayer, the Wienermobile or Hotdoggers, visit OscarMayer.com/Wienermobile or follow along on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005218/en/