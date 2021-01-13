 

Asana Named a Best Place to Work in 2021 by Glassdoor

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 16:00  |  60   |   |   

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced today that it’s been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2021 in the U.S. small and medium company category. The award recognizes Asana for its mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities, as well as its commitment to prioritizing the health, safety and well-being of its employees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005219/en/

The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizes Asana for its mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities, as well as its commitment to prioritizing the health, safety and well-being of its employees. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizes Asana for its mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities, as well as its commitment to prioritizing the health, safety and well-being of its employees. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The recognition is the latest industry accolade for Asana as a leading workplace. In December 2020, Great Place to Work and Fortune recognized Asana as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents, in addition to awarding Asana the #2 Best Small & Medium Workplace; #8 Best Workplace for Women; #1 Best Small & Medium Workplace in the Bay Area; #1 Best Workplace for Millennials; #1 Workplace in Technology; and #7 Best Small Workplace in Ireland in the year.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by our employees as one of the best places to work,” said Anna Binder, Head of People, Asana. “This award is a testament to our employees' dedication to building an inclusive and resilient culture, which is particularly significant as the nature of how and where we work continues to evolve. The recognition from Glassdoor wouldn’t be possible without the support of our Asanas around the world who foster a culture of inclusiveness and ensure that all employees can do their best work."

The Employees’ Choice Award, now in its 13th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies. The award is a symbol of the belief employees have in a company's vision and commitment to fostering a great work environment.

“COVID-19 is in the driver’s seat and every employer has been impacted. This year’s winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they’ll rise to the challenge to support their people,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Chief Executive Officer, Glassdoor . “A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritized the health, safety and well-being of their employees..”

Seite 1 von 2
Asana Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Asana Named a Best Place to Work in 2021 by Glassdoor Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced today that it’s been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2021 in the U.S. small and medium company category. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Report on CARBIOS’ Liquidity Contract With Natixis ODDO BHF
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Carrefour Statement
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in ...
Total and Engie Partner to Develop France's Largest Site for the Production of Green Hydrogen From ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Asana CFO to Present at the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Software Bus Tour
07.01.21
Asana to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
05.01.21
Asana to Present at Piper Sandler: Digital Disruptor Live Series
15.12.20
Orchestration for the Agile Enterprise: Asana Named #1 in G2 2021 Grid Report for Project Management
14.12.20
Connecting Collaboration Across Teams and Time Zones: Asana Together Grows to 2,000 Global Members