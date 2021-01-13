Asana Named a Best Place to Work in 2021 by Glassdoor

Asana, Inc . (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced today that it’s been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2021 in the U.S. small and medium company category. The award recognizes Asana for its mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities, as well as its commitment to prioritizing the health, safety and well-being of its employees.

The recognition is the latest industry accolade for Asana as a leading workplace. In December 2020, Great Place to Work and Fortune recognized Asana as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents, in addition to awarding Asana the #2 Best Small & Medium Workplace; #8 Best Workplace for Women; #1 Best Small & Medium Workplace in the Bay Area; #1 Best Workplace for Millennials; #1 Workplace in Technology; and #7 Best Small Workplace in Ireland in the year.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by our employees as one of the best places to work,” said Anna Binder, Head of People, Asana. “This award is a testament to our employees' dedication to building an inclusive and resilient culture, which is particularly significant as the nature of how and where we work continues to evolve. The recognition from Glassdoor wouldn’t be possible without the support of our Asanas around the world who foster a culture of inclusiveness and ensure that all employees can do their best work."

The Employees’ Choice Award, now in its 13th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies. The award is a symbol of the belief employees have in a company's vision and commitment to fostering a great work environment.

“COVID-19 is in the driver’s seat and every employer has been impacted. This year’s winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they’ll rise to the challenge to support their people,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Chief Executive Officer, Glassdoor . “A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners. This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritized the health, safety and well-being of their employees..”