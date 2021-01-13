 

Media Advisory Domtar Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results before markets open on Thursday, February 11th, 2021. A conference call will be held to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Financial analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 1-800-289-0438. Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the live webcast at www.domtar.com.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 8,800 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar’s annual sales are approximately $5.2 billion, and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar’s principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.

Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
