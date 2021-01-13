 

Global Graphics PLC acquisition of HYBRID Software Group is completed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021   

PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION

GLOBAL GRAPHICS PLC COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF HYBRID SOFTWARE GROUP

Cambridge (UK), 13 January 2021: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) announces that it has successfully completed its acquisition of the HYBRID Software Group S.à r.l. (“HYBRID Software”) from Congra Software S.à r.l (“Congra”) following the passing of a shareholder resolution at a General Meeting held on Friday 8th January 2021.

HYBRID Software is a group of software development and marketing companies focused on enterprise software for the graphic arts industry, with a strong focus on labels and packaging.  It becomes the fourth subsidiary company in the Global Graphics group and sits alongside Global Graphics Software, Meteor Inkjet and Xitron.

The acquisition roughly doubles the size of the Global Graphics group of companies in terms of headcount, expanding the global workforce to around 250 people.  It adds several more operating locations to the group through HYBRID Software’s offices in Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany, Italy, France and the USA.  Global Graphics typically invests about one third of its revenues into R&D each financial year and has a strong software development team, which is now expanded to more than 75 engineers with the addition of HYBRID Software.

Global Graphics is dedicated to developing software and hardware solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing and has earned a reputation for innovation, with several of its companies being recognised with prestigious industry awards and, in the case of both Meteor Inkjet and Global Graphics Software, with the coveted Queen’s Award for Enterprise. It will continue to be a key supplier of original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) technology and, through HYBRID Software’s domain expertise in labels and packaging, a customer-focussed supplier of solutions for print service providers and converters as well as OEMs.

Guido Van der Schueren, Chairman of Global Graphics, says, “This acquisition is a great fit strategically.  It’s good news for our customers, our employees and our shareholders.  We will continue to grow the value of the company by supporting all our stakeholders and reaffirm our intention to remain a listed company. As the packaging industry continues its migration to digital printing, there are tremendous opportunities for Global Graphics’ hardware and software solutions, so bringing HYBRID Software into the group will help us grow our share in labels and packaging.  Exciting times lie ahead as we launch new initiatives in response to customer demands, ranging from innovative new products to subscription-based licensing models.”

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
Global Graphics PLC: Result of the General Meeting
05.01.21
Global Graphics PLC: Financial reporting calendar 2021
04.01.21
Global Graphics PLC: Second Shareholder Q&A Conference Call
29.12.20
Global Graphics PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility